Tony Romo Reveals Why He Keeps Referring To Taylor Swift As Travis Kelce's 'Wife'

Tony Romo is owning up to the “joke” behind him referring to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s “wife.”

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-analyst for CBS Sports used the description for the pop superstar during twoseparate broadcasts in December before referring to Jason Kelce as Taylor Swift’s “brother-in-law” during the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs playoff game last month.

“I root for them to get married,” said Romo of Swift and Travis Kelce at the CBS Sports press day ahead of the Super Bowl, according to Entertainment Tonight.

″’Cause they’re not married, guys, I was joking.”

Romo revealed last week that the joke stems from personal experience when he was dating Jessica Simpson, the Kansas City Star reported.

“Someone did that to me back in the day and they’re like, ‘And there’s your wife. Oh, I mean, your girlfriend.’ So sometimes the humor doesn’t go over as well,” said Romo, who later married Candice Crawford Romo in 2011.

“But I think people take to it and like I said the same thing with Jason, ‘There’s your brother in law.’ I should have thrown in future brother-in-law.”

Swift appears cool with Romo in light of the on-air comments as she fist-bumped him following the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Romo, in remarks to reporters Tuesday, showed love to both Travis Kelce and Swift, pointing to “their humble heart and the way they treat people.”

“They’re just going through a relationship. To me, it’s one of those things where, in a lot of ways they wish it would be, I bet, as out there, but it’s just, they’re both great at what they do –– it’s gonna be out there. And you can’t help who you love,” said Romo of the couple.

