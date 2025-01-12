Tony Gonzalez openly questioned the Steelers’ lazy first half while the Ravens waxed them

With a playoff matchup against the hated Baltimore Ravens on tap, you'd think the Pittsburgh Steelers would've come ready to play with all hands on deck. You'd think they'd want to validate another 10-win season for Mike Tomlin and bring their absolute best against an AFC North division rival some are pegging for Super Bowl 59.

Through a half of play during Saturday's AFC Wild Card game in Baltimore, this was not the case. Mike Tomlin's Steelers were flat, uninspired, and looked like they wanted to be anywhere else. A massive 21-0 deficit in favor of the Ravens felt just and insurmountable at the same time because the Steelers seemingly weren't even playing with any pride.

During Amazon's halftime show, Tony Gonzalez took the Steelers to task.

He openly questioned their effort and wondered why it looked like Mike Tomlin's team had no wind under its sails in a do-or-die playoff game.

It's a fair question to ask:

"They looked uninspired. That's not the Pittsburgh Steeler team that we're used to seeing -- especially with Mike Tomlin and everything that's riding on the line."



- Tony Gonzalez on the Steelers first half against the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/5vZ8xcARo3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 12, 2025

Gonzalez is absolutely right. It's one thing for the Ravens to blow the Steelers out because they have more talent. It's another to make it appear like the Steelers don't even care whether they win or lose -- which was the case in the first half.

We're genuinely not used to seeing that from a Tomlin-coached team, and it's so jarring to witness it unfold.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Tony Gonzalez openly questioned the Steelers’ lazy first half while the Ravens waxed them