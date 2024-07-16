Is Tommy Tremble ready to be the Carolina Panthers’ top tight end in contract year?

As the Carolina Panthers mark down the days until training camp, The Observer is auditing the current roster one position at a time.

After recently breaking down the quarterback, running back and wideout groups, our position series turns to the tight end spot.

The big question: Can Tommy Tremble be ‘the guy’ at tight end?

Tommy Tremble is in a pretty good place as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Last season, Tremble — who was already known for his blocking prowess — showed that he can be a reliable pass-catcher when called upon. Because of that newfound versatility, Tremble is positioned to be a key cog in coach Dave Canales’ offense in 2024.

Canales wants to run the ball regularly, and Tremble’s blocking ability should help in those efforts. But since Tremble can also catch the ball, there is little reason to take him off the field in 11 personnel looks — which feature one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers.

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) gestures for a first down after a run during the game against the Packers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

The front office decided against adding a surefire upgrade in free agency after dismissing veteran Hayden Hurst in March. And while the Panthers drafted Ja’Tavion Sanders in the fourth round in April, there is no clear cut threat to Tremble’s immediate ascension entering training camp. So, Tremble is the odds-on favorite to get the first crack at the top tight end spot on the depth chart.

While he has just 62 catches for 548 yards and seven touchdowns through first three seasons, Tremble has improved in all facets of his game since entering the league as a 2021 third-round pick. This summer, he will need to show a new coaching staff that he’s grown enough to be a top playmaker at an important position within a rebuilding offense.

The Panthers’ TE depth chart

▪ The projected starter: Tommy Tremble — Like fellow draft classmate, Chuba Hubbard, Tremble has earned the respect of his peers and the new coaching staff with his persistent work ethic. While his career stats won’t impress even the biggest optimist in the fan base, his upside trajectory is apparent because of his versatility and red-zone dependability. Tremble has every reason to have a breakout campaign ahead of free agency next year.

▪ The projected backup: Ian Thomas — While he has reworked his contract in each of the past two offseasons, the Panthers still value Thomas as a dependable blocker. Thomas is the veteran of the room, and he has value in 12 personnel looks, which feature two tight ends. Thomas and Tremble make for a very strong duo on obvious running plays, and Canales has said several times that he will be stubborn when it comes to picking up yards on the ground.

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) runs the ball down field over Cleveland Browns defense during a game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

▪ The future: Ja’Tavion Sanders — The former Texas standout is a bit of a work-in-progress. While he possesses rare athleticism at the position, he needs some work as a blocker and route runner. Still, the Panthers should find ways to get the fourth-round pick on the field as a rookie. Sanders produced 1,295 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during his final two years with the Longhorns.

▪ The competition: Stephen Sullivan and Jordan Matthews — Sullivan has a history with Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik from their time together in Seattle. The former LSU Tiger has some special teams upside and playmaking ability that has been displayed in spurts during his three-year tenure with Carolina. The Panthers will want to see a big summer from the big tight end, as they already have Sanders on the roster.

Matthews is a former wideout who converted to tight end a few years ago. After sticking to the practice squad last year, Matthews is looking to earn a spot on the main roster out of training camp. He has special teams ability and a notable NFL pedigree. Matthews might actually be one of the bottom-of-the-roster players who benefits most from the new kickoff rule because of his physicality and size.

Player to watch in camp: Ja’Tavion Sanders

Sanders enters training camp with considerable draft hype. While he lasted until the fourth round, evaluators and fans are still intrigued by his mix of size and athleticism. That interest is understandable because of Sanders’ notable production during his final two years at Texas.

However, the Panthers are likely to take a long-term view on Sanders’ development.

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound playmaker is the only player on the tight end depth chart signed beyond 2024. The 21-year-old tight end also has some learning to do from a technique standpoint.

Ideally, Tremble and Thomas would lead the group throughout the summer with Sanders finding a package role to exploit his rare combination of traits. Eventually, Sanders could increase his role and become a key cog in the depth chart.

Sanders has coverage mismatch written all over him, and given his athleticism, he could be used in the slot to start his career. If the Panthers want to take advantage of his size, he could, in theory, replace Adam Thielen as a big slot receiver in red-zone packages.

For now, though, it’s easy to be enamored with his raw skills, which should stick out immediately in training camp.