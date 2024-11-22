Tommy Hilfiger to Sponsor 15-year-old Motorsports Sensation Alba Hurup Larsen

Tommy Hilfiger, which is part of PVH Corp., has revealed a sponsorship with motorsports sensation Alba Hurup Larsen as the new F1 Academy Tommy Hilfiger driver for 2025, extending the brand’s commitment to champion women in motorsport.

The Danish-born Larsen, who turns 16 next month, will be one of the youngest and most promising stars in F1 Academy and is often called “the fastest girl in the world” by fans. In her debut season in 2025, Larsen will race in a suit and car adorned with Hilfiger’s signature red, white and blue.

F1 Academy is an all-women, single-seater racing championship. The 2025 season will open in China from March 21 to 23, before the series returns to Jeddah, Saudia Arabia and Miami for rounds two and three. It then moves throughout the year to Canada, the Netherlands and Singapore and concludes in Las Vegas from Nov. 20 to 22.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and inclusivity in motorsports,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “With F1 Academy, we’re breaking barriers and paving the way for a more inclusive and dynamic future in racing. Supporting young talents like Alba Hurup Larsen motivates us to challenge limits and redefine possibilities within the sport.”

“I’m deeply honored that Tommy has entrusted me to fly his flag in the F1 Academy,” Larsen said. “Having this support at such a pivotal stage in my career means the world to me. I’m excited to represent the Tommy Hilfiger brand as we dream big, show what’s possible and drive change.”

Susie Wolff, Alba Hurup Larsen and Tommy Hilfiger

“We are proud to have Tommy Hilfiger as an official partner,” said Susie Wolff, managing director of F1 Academy. “As the inaugural partner to F1 Academy and a true first mover in blending lifestyle and motorsport, Tommy Hilfiger’s globally renowned brand values, commitment to innovation and passion for driving change closely match our own. We look forward to seeing Alba racing in the brand’s unmissable signature colorway in 2025.”

Reached in Las Vegas, the designer added that the brand has been sponsoring F1 Academy since its inception. “And Susie Wolf, who’s the head of it is a former race car driver herself. She selects the young talent and mentors them and has all these intensive practice sessions. She has been able to select real winners.”

Hilfiger said Larsen will serve as a brand ambassador and will wear the company’s clothes. The uniforms are designed by Hilfiger’s firm, and the company’s logo is on the car. “We’re a sponsor,” he added.

He said the company has been sponsoring race car driving for more than 30 years, starting with Formula 1 with Team Lotus in the late 1980s. It also sponsored Ferrari for a number of years before sponsoring Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

F1 Academy was founded in 2022 and started racing in 2023. “Now they’re taking it to a new level,” Hilfiger said. It is the first year alongside Formula 1.

As for why he chose Larsen, Hilfiger said, “She is the future of racing. She’s a dreamer who’s not afraid to push boundaries and barriers in motorsports, and she has a passion for excellence.” He said there are no ads planned with Larsen, “but there will be a lot of content in and around the racing.”

Larsen has been hailed as the fastest girl in her age group by esteemed names like Ferrari and FIA. Last year, she won the senior final in the fourth edition of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission’s Ferrari Driver Academy-affiliated Girls on Track Rising Stars program.

Hilfiger’s partnership with F1 Academy continues to reshape the landscape of motorsport by championing inclusivity and empowering female drivers in a traditionally male-dominated sport. The collaboration highlights the next generation of female talent while broadening the sport’s appeal to new audiences, placing women at the forefront of the grid.

FI Academy features 15 cars on the grid, with support from all 10 Formula 1 teams and five partner cars, including Tommy Hilfiger as an official partner. In the upcoming season, Hilfiger will also dress the F1 Academy management team, leveraging its global platform to help boost awareness and support for young drivers, auto engineers and managers, many of whom are women entering the sport for the first time.

This partnership builds on the Hilfiger brand’s legacy of innovation in Formula 1 sponsorship, which includes past collaborations with Spanish driver Nerea Martí. The impact is already evident: more than 42 percent of all Formula 1 fans are women, and the number keeps growing.

Some of Hilfiger’s past initiatives include designing collections for Hamilton and hosting fashion shows inspired by the track. The brand is building on this legacy as a partner to the Apple Original Films Formula 1 feature “F1,” starring Brad Pitt alongside Hilfiger menswear ambassador Damson Idris.

