.

Former UFC fighter Darren Till will take a big step up for his second boxing match.

At a Misfits Boxing event Jan. 18, Till (0-0) will battle Tommy Fury (10-0), the promotion announced Sunday. The card takes place at Co-op Live in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The weight and number of rounds are unclear at this time. Whether the bout will be professional or exhibition also remains to be seen.

Till made his boxing debut in an exhibition bout in July and won by TKO in Round 2. Upon the bout's conclusion, a brawl was sparked in the ring when opponent Mohammad Mutie and team took exception to a short fight-ending shot to the back of the head. Till was still named the victor.

As for Fury, the half-brother of boxing star Tyson Fury, first rose to fame during his time on reality TV series "Love Island." He's 10-0 in professional boxing with notable wins over influencers KSI and Jake Paul.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Tommy Fury vs. former UFC star Darren Till boxing match announced