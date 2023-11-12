Is Tommy DeVito related to Danny DeVito and other pressing questions about homebody Giants QB

New York Giants rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito is in a unique set of circumstances for an NFL quarterback. And it's not just because he's an undrafted free agent making his first career start against a bitter, in-division rival.

Despite being elevated to the Giants' active roster after starting the season on the practice squad, DeVito still lives at home with his parents. After injuries to New York starter Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor, the homebody from New Jersey has been thrust into the starting role in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here's what to know about the Giants' former undrafted free agent rookie, including whether he's related to a certain actor.

NFL Week 10: How bad are things for Bill Belichick? Winners, losers from Patriots' loss to Colts

Tommy DeVito lives at home with his parents

As an undrafted free agent after the 2024 NFL Draft, DeVito's roster status was uncertain throughout training camp. It got shakier when he was waived in late August, then signed to the Giants' practice squad.

With all of that uncertainty surrounding the New Jersey native's playing career, he made the "no-brainer" decision to live at home with his parents.

He told ESPN: "Everything that I need is there at the house. The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position. There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family.

"I don't have to worry about laundry, what I'm eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don't even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here."

There are advantages to living at home with your parents, as Giants’ starting QB Tommy DeVito does. pic.twitter.com/S0XpWTfRhV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2023

NFL MVP race: Tyreek Hill could pull unique feat – but don't count on him outracing QBs

Story continues

Is Tommy DeVito related to Danny DeVito?

DeVito shares a last name with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor Danny DeVito, and Tommy's hometown of Livingston, N.J. is a one hour drive from where Danny grew up in Neptune Township, N.J.

Despite those facts, there is no evidence that the two are related.

Where did Tommy DeVito play in college?

The young quarterback played football at Syracuse from 2017-2021 but entered the transfer portal as a redshirt senior six weeks into the 2021 season. He finished his collegiate career with one season at the University of Illinois.

At the end of DeVito's five years of college football action (he did not play as a true freshman), he had a 15-16 career record, 63.1% completion rate, 6,516 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

NFL backup QB rankings: Which teams are living dangerously with contingency plans?

When do Tommy DeVito, Giants play?

DeVito will lead the Giants against the Cowboys in Week 10 Sunday action.

When: 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Cable TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports app; NFL+ subscription; YouTube TV; FuboTV

How to watch: Don't miss any NFL action with a Fubo subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tommy DeVito, who is not related to Danny DeVito, lives with parents