Tom Thayer believes D’Andre Swift is the key to Bears offense

There has been a lot of chatter about the Chicago Bears leading up to their big season opener against the Tennessee Titans. With new additions all over the field, it is easy to ramp up the hype.

On ESPN 1000's "Kap and J.Hood" this week, former Bears player and Super Bowl XX champion Tom Thayer discussed what he likes about this Chicago team. His key to this being a successful season makes sense, but it isn't what people are talking about the most.

“You know the running game has always got this offense going," Thayer said. "If you want to go back to the 80s or present day, there one of the best in the league and I think DeAndre Swift is the key ingredient to this offense and how it moves up and down the field. He’s a great outlet receiver, he catches screens really well, he’s a good interior vision runner, but if you can incorporate him and the defense little bit more susceptible to line-of-scrimmage responsibilities, then you start talking about opening up your chances downfield. I think it is run game first and then you know take advantage of your downfield opportunities."

Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs from Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) in the first quarter of a pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Most people want to see rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and this passing game with an impressive cast of weapons, including DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet. However, Thayer made the point about Swift being the guy who will make this offense work. He's right. Swift can run, catch, and he'll make defenses think twice about everything.

For a rookie like Williams, who is shouldering a ton of pressure, a back like Swift could be a key piece to the success of this offense in Year 1 of the Williams era.

Swift comes over from the Philadelphia Eagles, where he had a breakout season with 1,049 rushing yards. He also added 214 receiving yards on top of it. Before that, he had three solid years with the Detroit Lions, where he wasn't the main guy but had solid years in his role.

The Bears put their faith in Swift, and now it is on him to reward them for that faith. He's incredibly talented and has the tools needed to be an impactful player.

Hopefully, the Bears see it the same way as Thayer, who knows a thing or two about this. He also knows what success in Chicago feels like and wants that for this current team. Swift is going to be a big part of the success of this offense moving forward.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Tom Thayer believes D’Andre Swift is the key to Bears offense