Tom Parker’s Wife Kelsey Marks His Second Death Anniversary: ‘Feels Like Only Yesterday That You Left Us’

The Wanted singer died in March 2022 at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Tom and Kelsey Parker in 2016

The Wanted singer Tom Parker's wife marked the second anniversary of his death on Saturday with a beautiful tribute on social media.

In an Instagram post, Kelsey Parker, 33, shared a montage of their life with their kids — daughter Aurelia Rose, 4, and son Bodhi Thomas, 3.

The video, set to Blame Jones’ version of “Champagne Supernova,” featured footage of the couple’s 2018 wedding, several clips of Tom with the kids and footage of Kelsey and Tom having a dance battle.

“Can’t believe it’s been two years. Feels like only yesterday that you left us, but I feel like I’ve been on my own for a long time now and so much has changed since you were here,” Kelsey told her husband, who died at 33 in March 2022 after having stage four glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.



“I know you’d be so proud of everything we’ve achieved,” she continued, telling her husband that she's renovated the house, their daughter is doing great in school and that their son refuses to take off his “football kits [soccer jersey].” She added, “I’m so proud of me, but I wish more than anything you were here to tell me yourself.”

Amanda Edwards/WireImage Tom Parker performs in 2013.

In her caption, Kelsey said that people tell her the second year after someone's death is the hardest — and she's having a difficult time.

“...I’m somehow feeling a weaker [SIC] than I have before,” she admitted. “Rae and Bodhi asking more questions and I just need you here to help me answer them. Two whole years and it’s getting harder not easier.”

The mom of two said she's missing Tom “more than ever.”

“Celebrating you and all we had today and forever ❤️ Remember I love you one more than you can ever say My Tommy Boy,” Kelsey concluded.

Mike Marsland/WireImage Parker (third from the right) with The Wanted members.

The British singer, whose band was known for hits like “Glad You Came” announced that he'd been diagnosed with brain cancer in October 2020.

“I knew something wasn't right, but I never expected it to be this,” he said at the time, when Kelsey was 36 weeks pregnant with their son.



