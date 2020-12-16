Tom Cruise shouts at 'M:I7' crew for breaking COVID-19 protocol in leaked expletive-filled audio

The Sun newspaper has released leaked audio of "Mission: Impossible 7" producer and star Tom Cruise shouting at crew members outside of London in an expletive-filled tirade, purportedly for breaking COVID-19 set safety protocols.

In the audio, Cruise can be heard shouting: "We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every (expletive) studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you (expletive). I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

Paramount Studios declined to comment on the audio to USA TODAY. Industry website Variety cited two sources close to the production confirming that it was Cruise speaking.

The Sun reported the outburst on the set in Leavesden, England, started in front of the crew of 50 after Cruise saw two crew members standing too close to one another in front of a computer screen.

Cruise then told the crew, "If I see you do it again you’re (expletive) gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it – and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever (expletive) do it again."

The action franchise was shut down in February in Venice, Italy following a coronavirus outbreak in the country before the first day of production. The movie was hit with more delays in October when 12 people on the Italy set tested positive for COVID-19, Variety reported. Production resumed a week later. Two weeks ago, the set returned to the U.K.

"You can tell it to the people who are losing their (expletive) homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night - and the future of this (expletive) industry," Cruise fumed in the leak. "So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this (expletive) movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re (expletive) gone."

"Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired," Cruise continued, as voices can be heard answering, "Yes sir."

"That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here," Cruise said calmly at the end of the audio recording.

"Mission: Impossible 7," directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is set to released on Nov. 19, 2021.

