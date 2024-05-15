Tom Brady reveals jokes he regrets from Netflix roast

Tom Brady has revealed he has regrets over his Netflix roast, as some of the jokes “affected” his children.

The NFL icon opened up during a chat on The Pivot, saying he loved when he was the butt of the jokes on the Greatest Roast of All Time special.

However, he didn’t enjoy it when his family was brought up.

“I didn’t like the way they affected my kids,” he said of some of the quips.

Comedians including Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross and Nikki Glaser threw shade about Brady’s split with Gisele Bündchen during the Netflix show.