Tom Brady knows more Lil Wayne lyrics than you might think

The Impressive Things About Tom Brady list is already quite long, but let’s add another thing to it: Brady knows his way around a Lil Wayne rap lyric.

And while that’s not surprising for a lot of football players, we’re talking about a 40-year-old dad who prefers Himalayan pink salt and drinks 2.5 gallons of water per day. And also happens to have five Super Bowl rings.

Anyhow, we learned about Brady’s ability to finish a Lil Wayne bar when New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (who is from Louisiana and should know alllll the Lil Wayne lyrics) posted this picture of himself preparing to throw a pass with the caption: “Quarterback Weezy, young Tom Brady, open up ya mouth …” which is from Lil Wayne’s 2009 song “That’s All I Have.” And then Brady hopped into the conversation and finished the lyric: “And catch a bomb baby.”

Sexual innuendo aside, bravo, Tom Brady — didn’t know you had that in you.

We have an Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Tom Brady rap battle! #12Mile pic.twitter.com/1JJiCGyhI2 — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) February 13, 2018





For a normal Instagrammer, no big deal. But for Brady — even though, yes, the lyric was about him — it’s exponentially cooler.

And it’s not like he just recited the hook to a popular song. This is from Lil Wayne’s “No Ceilings” mixtape, not exactly his most mainstream material. But, hey, Brady and all those Super Bowl rings seem to know a thing or two about “no ceilings.”

Tom Brady knows more Lil Wayne lyrics than you might expect. (Getty Images)

