Tom Brady and friends had the best time at the Kentucky Derby

On Derby Day, the biggest stars at Churchill Downs are often not found on the track. Patriots QB Tom Brady and a number of his New England teammates, including Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett made the annual trip to Louisville for the 143rd edition of the Kentucky Derby and the group made sure to document the experience on Instagram.

















Brady and his teammates were not the only world champions in attendance. Brady caught up with Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice and fellow Boston legend David Ortiz.









There was even an Aaron Rodgers sighting.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady at the Derby pic.twitter.com/laMWxz3Qsw — Brett (@BrettPats) May 5, 2017





Other sports celebrities, like Rickie Fowler, showed off their best colorful threads for the occasion.



