Tom Brady admitted he's jealous of Nick Foles after Super Bowl 52 missed catch

Tom Brady did, in fact, drop the football during Super Bowl 52. Nick Foles, on the other hand, caught it for a touchdown!

The Philly Special, as that play would be called, is one of Philadelphia's most famous sports moments, which helped the Eagles best the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52. And on Sunday, amidst Eagles punching their ticket back to the Super Bowl against the Washington Commanders, Brady admitted that he's jealous of Foles for that iconic moment.

When Fox's cameras panned to Foles in the crowd during the fourth quarter, Brady hilariously admitted that he doesn't hate his former peer, but he is certainly envious of him!

Tom Brady to Nick Foles: “I don’t hate you I’m just jealous of you. You caught it, I didn’t!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/iSzzP355au — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 26, 2025

