Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes prediction, pick: UFC 304 co-main ends in Round 1
MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom goes in-depth to break down the biggest fights in the UFC. Today, he takes a closer look at the UFC 304 main event between interim heavyweight champion [autotag]Tom Aspinall[/autotag] and [autotag]Curtis Blaydes[/autotag], who meet in a rematch of a July 2022 fight that ended with Blaydes winning by injury TKO after Aspinall blew out his knee in the opening moments.
Staple info:
Record: 14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC
Height: 6'5" Age: 31 Weight: 261 lbs. Reach: 78"
Last fight: Knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich (Nov. 11, 2023)
Camp: Team Kaobon (England)
Stance/striking style: Orthodox/muay Thai
Risk management: Fair
Supplemental info:
Curtis Blaydes UFC 304 preview
Staple info:
Record: 18-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC
Height: 6'4" Age: 33 Weight: 257 lbs. Reach: 80"
Last fight: Knockout win over Jailton Almeida (March 9, 2024)
Camp: Elevation Fight Team (Denver, Co.)
Stance/striking style: Orthodox/kickboxing
Risk management: Fair
Supplemental info:
Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes point of interest: Striking the second time around
Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes breakdown: Potential grappling threats
Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes odds
Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes prediction, pick
Prediction:
Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes start time, where to watch
