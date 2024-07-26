Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes prediction, pick: UFC 304 co-main ends in Round 1

.

MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom goes in-depth to break down the biggest fights in the UFC. Today, he takes a closer look at the UFC 304 main event between interim heavyweight champion [autotag]Tom Aspinall[/autotag] and [autotag]Curtis Blaydes[/autotag], who meet in a rematch of a July 2022 fight that ended with Blaydes winning by injury TKO after Aspinall blew out his knee in the opening moments.

Tom Aspinall UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins

Staple info:

Record: 14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC

Height: 6'5" Age: 31 Weight: 261 lbs. Reach: 78"

Last fight: Knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich (Nov. 11, 2023)

Camp: Team Kaobon (England)

Stance/striking style: Orthodox/muay Thai

Risk management: Fair

Supplemental info:

Curtis Blaydes UFC 304 preview

.

Staple info:

Record: 18-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC

Height: 6'4" Age: 33 Weight: 257 lbs. Reach: 80"

Last fight: Knockout win over Jailton Almeida (March 9, 2024)

Camp: Elevation Fight Team (Denver, Co.)

Stance/striking style: Orthodox/kickboxing

Risk management: Fair

Supplemental info:

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes point of interest: Striking the second time around

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: (R-L) Tom Aspinall of England punches Sergei Pavlovich of Russia in the interim UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes breakdown: Potential grappling threats

Mar 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, UNITED STATES; Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) fights Chris Daukaus (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes odds

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes prediction, pick

.

Prediction:

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes start time, where to watch

ESPN+

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 304.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes prediction, pick: UFC 304 co-main ends in Round 1