Tom Aspinall breaks down Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov at UFC 310

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 26: In this handout photo provided by UFC, (R-L) Ciryl Gane of France kicks Alexander Volkov of Russia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall could be looking at his future opponent from UFC 310.

Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) runs things back with Alexander Volkov (38-10 MMA, 6-3 UFC) in Saturday's main card (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN2, Hulu, ESPN+) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Aspinall (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) is currently gunning for a title-unification bout with heavyweight champion Jon Jones, but if he doesn't get his wish, he could end up facing the winner of Gane vs. Volkov. Aspinall broke down the key factors of the pivotal heavyweight clash.

"The feet are very important in this fight in my opinion," Aspinall told TNT Sports. "When I say the feet, I'm not talking about the kicking as such – I'm talking about the positioning of their feet. If Volkov can get him going backwards and keep him against the fence, he can just use that length and tee off on him with the kicks and the punches like we're seeing there.

"On the contrary to that, Ciryl Gane is really good moving backwards – that's his strength, is he lures his opponents in and moves off on them angles. So it's just an interesting matchup of styles, and we love heavyweight fights."

Gane won his first meeting with Volkov in June 2021 by unanimous decision – a fight Aspinall thinks was lackluster.

"Stinker ... terrible fight," Aspinall said. "No one remembers it. Nothing really happened in the fight. It was just a lot of clinching up against the fence – not a lot of great damage done."

Related

Ciryl Gane: Alexander Volkov 'the same guy' entering UFC 310 rematch

Why Chael Sonnen is baffled by Ciryl Gane being a big favorite over Alexander Volkov at UFC 310

UFC 310's Ciryl Gane says he was willing to fight Tom Aspinall in March

Twitter reacts to Ciryl Gane's tactical win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night 190

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 310.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Tom Aspinall breaks down Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov at UFC 310