Penny Oleksiak wins bronze, becomes most decorated Canadian summer Olympian
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Penny Oleksiak made Canadian history on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympic Games after earning a bronze medal in women's 200-metre freestyle.
Oleksiak became the most decorated Canadian summer Olympian of all time with six medals, surpassing Lesley Thompson-Willie and Phil Edwards while tying Cindy Klassen and Clara Hughes for most overall Olympic medals.
Penny Oleksiak is only getting started at #Tokyo2020 and "hopes that there's more coming"@SwimmingCanada
WATCH: https://t.co/ZoPibtUgIT pic.twitter.com/RYawRzGXUE
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 28, 2021
"It's really weird," Oleksiak told CBC when asked about making Canadian history. "But, I mean, I'm not done yet, so I hope that there's more coming."
The bronze marks the second medal Oleksiak has won at the Tokyo Games. The Canadian also earned a silver medal in the women's freestyle relay 4x100m.
The swimmer from the six makes it six 🥉
Penny Oleksiak has won bronze in the 200m freestyle which gives her 6 Olympic medals...so far @SwimmingCanada
WATCH: https://t.co/ZoPibtUgIT pic.twitter.com/N2wEn02Zwr
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 28, 2021
The 21-year-old from Toronto finished the race with an impressive time of 1:54.70. Claiming silver was Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, who earned a time of 1:53.92. Australia's Ariarne Titmus won gold with a time of 1:53.50, setting a new Olympic record.
Canada has now picked up nine medals at the Tokyo Games, with an astonishing five coming in the pool.
More from Yahoo Sports: