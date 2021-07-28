Penny Oleksiak wins bronze, becomes most decorated Canadian summer Olympian

Penny Oleksiak is now Canda's most decorated summer Olympian. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Penny Oleksiak made Canadian history on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympic Games after earning a bronze medal in women's 200-metre freestyle.

Oleksiak became the most decorated Canadian summer Olympian of all time with six medals, surpassing Lesley Thompson-Willie and Phil Edwards while tying Cindy Klassen and Clara Hughes for most overall Olympic medals.

"It's really weird," Oleksiak told CBC when asked about making Canadian history. "But, I mean, I'm not done yet, so I hope that there's more coming."

The bronze marks the second medal Oleksiak has won at the Tokyo Games. The Canadian also earned a silver medal in the women's freestyle relay 4x100m.

The swimmer from the six makes it six 🥉



Penny Oleksiak has won bronze in the 200m freestyle which gives her 6 Olympic medals...so far @SwimmingCanada

The 21-year-old from Toronto finished the race with an impressive time of 1:54.70. Claiming silver was Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, who earned a time of 1:53.92. Australia's Ariarne Titmus won gold with a time of 1:53.50, setting a new Olympic record.

Canada has now picked up nine medals at the Tokyo Games, with an astonishing five coming in the pool.

