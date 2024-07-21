Todibo: Juventus face tough talks with OGC Nice for defender

Juventus are pushing to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from OGC Nice but need to find a way to gap the bridge between offer and request, reports highlight.

Bianconeri director Cristiano Giuntoli believes the 24-year-old French defender is the right option to bolster Thiago Motta’s squad and has been hard at work trying to beat West Ham to his signature, drawing up a multi-year offer worth around €2.5m net per season plus add-ons.

Nice had accepted a €36m offer from West Ham for Todibo, but the defender made it clear that he wasn’t interested in the move, preferring to make the jump to Juventus instead. On Friday, the Old Lady finally opened formal negotiations.

Todibo talks tough for Juventus

Page four of today’s Tuttosport details how there is a notable gap between Juventus’ offer and Nice’s price tag on Todibo. The French club aren’t willing to lower their request of €35-40m and aren’t keen on the idea of accepting a loan deal.

The Old Lady have already set up further talks to try and find some common ground with the Ligue 1 outfit, not wanting to lose out on the talented 24-year-old.