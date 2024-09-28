Today’s Papers – Milan and Fonseca go top of Serie A, Juventus looking for goals

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Milan fly high

Three goals in a flash, they beat Lecce and go to the top of the table with Toro for a night. Fonseca: ‘Contagious energy from Morata and Abraham.’

Inzaghi: here’s the TuLa to start again

Motta looking for goals behind closed doors

Bologna–Atalanta ‘Argentinean’ Castro challenges Retegui

Il Corriere dello Sport

Milan beat Lecce 3-0 and go top

Fonseca commands

Another victory after the derby: Morata, Theo Hernandez and Pulisic decisive with three goals in 5 minutes. Milan hadn’t been at the top for a year.

Thiago opens

Genoa-Juve behind closed doors and Motta reveals the line-up

Danilo is back and the 20-year-old Rouhi starts.

Vlahovic with Yildiz and Nico. Douglas Luiz still out. Financial results approved: losses for 199,2m

Inter looking for the first victory away from home at Udine: Lautaro tested with Thuram

Inzaghi’s desire for a blitz

Bologna, gala nights

Five hot days for Italiano: first Gasp and then Liverpool at Anfield (Wednesday)

Tuttosport

Milan, turnaround at the top

Morata-Theo-Pulisic: three goals in 4 minutes and 30 seconds. First spot with Toro

Lecce swept away: the win over Inter boosted the Rossoneri, confirming that the crisis belongs to the past- Spaniard’s show, celebrating with his kids. Leao captain after controversies, Fonseca’s redemption.

Thiago: ‘I’ll give you the surprises.’

H.18, Genoa-Juve behind closed doors. Motta surprises by announcing the line-up with many changes: ‘But I won’t tell you how we’ll play.’

Perin in goal, the young Rouhi in defence with the returning Danilo (captain). McKennie and Fagioli in the middle. Douglas still out. Struggling attack confirmed. Koopmeiners, anxiety for the first goal. Tension in Genoa after clashes in the derby.

Adams, Toro passion

‘Convinced by history, fascinated by the fans.’

The Scotsman tells his story: ‘I’ve found marvellous people here. Vanoli? We immediately understood each other.’ Sold out against Lazio

Inter lose and don’t change: ‘Let me see!’

Only Barella (injured) is out in Udine, followed by Pavard and Dumfries (who extends). Here’s Bisseck again