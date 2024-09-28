Today’s Papers – Milan and Fonseca go top of Serie A, Juventus looking for goals
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Milan fly high
Three goals in a flash, they beat Lecce and go to the top of the table with Toro for a night. Fonseca: ‘Contagious energy from Morata and Abraham.’
Inzaghi: here’s the TuLa to start again
Motta looking for goals behind closed doors
Bologna–Atalanta ‘Argentinean’ Castro challenges Retegui
Il Corriere dello Sport
Fonseca commands
Another victory after the derby: Morata, Theo Hernandez and Pulisic decisive with three goals in 5 minutes. Milan hadn’t been at the top for a year.
Thiago opens
Genoa-Juve behind closed doors and Motta reveals the line-up
Danilo is back and the 20-year-old Rouhi starts.
Vlahovic with Yildiz and Nico. Douglas Luiz still out. Financial results approved: losses for 199,2m
Inter looking for the first victory away from home at Udine: Lautaro tested with Thuram
Inzaghi’s desire for a blitz
Bologna, gala nights
Five hot days for Italiano: first Gasp and then Liverpool at Anfield (Wednesday)
Tuttosport
Morata-Theo-Pulisic: three goals in 4 minutes and 30 seconds. First spot with Toro
Lecce swept away: the win over Inter boosted the Rossoneri, confirming that the crisis belongs to the past- Spaniard’s show, celebrating with his kids. Leao captain after controversies, Fonseca’s redemption.
Thiago: ‘I’ll give you the surprises.’
H.18, Genoa-Juve behind closed doors. Motta surprises by announcing the line-up with many changes: ‘But I won’t tell you how we’ll play.’
Perin in goal, the young Rouhi in defence with the returning Danilo (captain). McKennie and Fagioli in the middle. Douglas still out. Struggling attack confirmed. Koopmeiners, anxiety for the first goal. Tension in Genoa after clashes in the derby.
Adams, Toro passion
‘Convinced by history, fascinated by the fans.’
The Scotsman tells his story: ‘I’ve found marvellous people here. Vanoli? We immediately understood each other.’ Sold out against Lazio
Inter lose and don’t change: ‘Let me see!’
Only Barella (injured) is out in Udine, followed by Pavard and Dumfries (who extends). Here’s Bisseck again