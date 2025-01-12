Titans wrap up 3rd day of interviews for general manager job with 2 more candidates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wrapped up a third straight day of searching for a new general manager Sunday with virtual interviews with Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Kansas City assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi.

The Titans are working to replace Ran Carthon, who was fired Tuesday after the franchise went 9-25 in his two seasons as general manager. Chad Brinker, the team’s president of football operations, is overseeing the search that started Friday with a trio of interviews with four more Saturday.

Tennessee now has talked with nine different candidates.

Cunningham wrapped up his interview Sunday morning. He was a candidate for this job two years ago when the Titans went with Carthon.

Chicago created the title of assistant manager in 2022 to hire Cunningham, who joined the Bears after five seasons in Philadelphia where he started as director of college scouting in 2017 before becoming assistant director of player personnel in 2019 and then director of player personnel in 2021.

Cunningham started in Baltimore as a player personnel assistant in 2008 and became an area scout in 2013. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in the 2012 season and with Philadelphia in the 2017 season. He played offensive lineman at Virginia and was an undrafted free agent by Kansas City in 2008.

Borgonzi also interviewed with the New York Jets for their GM opening. He has been in his role under Brett Veach since 2021, supervising and directing the team’s college and professional scouting operations while also helping build the roster.

A former college fullback at Brown, Borgonzi has served in several roles since joining the Chiefs in 2009. He most recently served as Kansas City’s director of football operations for three years before being promoted to his current role.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press