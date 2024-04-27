Titans pick UNC LB Cedric Gray in fourth round of 2024 NFL draft. What to know

The Tennessee Titans selected North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray with the 106th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Gray was a three-year starter for the Tar Heels and became one of the top linebackers in the ACC. Prior to Gray, UNC had three linebackers drafted going back to 2017. Chazz Surratt, a third-round pick in 2021, was the last UNC linebacker to be selected before Gray. Here's everything you need to know about Gray.

Cedric Gray scouting report

NFL.com lists Gray as a prospect likely to be a “good backup with the potential to develop into a starter.” He has everything you need – production, speed and smarts – to be a successful linebacker in the league. Gray filled up the stat sheet with 100-plus tackles in his final three seasons at UNC, but he also struggled to get off blocks at times and had a propensity to miss tackles.

Cedric Gray height, weight

Gray, who is from Charlotte, N.C., and went to Ardrey Kell High School, is 6-foot-1 and 234 pounds.

At the NFL combine, Cedric Gray recorded a 4.64 40 time. (Credit: Nell Redmond, Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports)

Cedric Gray college stats

In his final two seasons, Gray recorded 266 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and four pass breakups.

Cedric Gray highlights

UNC's Cedric Gray: More sacks than a grocery store! 💪



In at No. 11 on the ACCDN's Top 25 returning heavy hitters!

One of the most productive linebackers in the ACC, Gray had five games with double-digit tackles in 12 games as a senior. He had a season-high 18 tackles against Virginia.

Cedric Gray NFL combine measurables

At the NFL combine, Gray recorded a 4.64 40 time and a 1.59 second 10-yard split. His vertical jump came in at 35.5 and his broad jump right at 10. He did 10 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

