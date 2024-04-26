Titans pick Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat in second round of 2024 NFL Draft. What to know

The Tennessee Titans selected Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat with the 38th pick of the 2024 NFL draft. Sweat spent five seasons with the Longhorns, winning the 2023 Outland Trophy as college football's best interior lineman after earning Big 12 defensive player of the year honors.

T'Vondre Sweat scouting report

Sweat paired with Byron Murphy II as half of one of college football's top interior defensive line duos, winning the Outland Trophy. Sweat is a big-bodied tackle who excelled against the run. But his draft stock took a big hit when Sweat was arrested in Austin on DWI charges on April 7.

His size and footwork have drawn comparisons to Vita Vea, Vince Wilfork and Sam Adams.

Sweat is listed at 6-foot-four and weighs in at 366 lbs. He's a Huntsville, Texas native and attended Huntsville (Texas) High School.

T'Vondre Sweat college stats

In 62 career games, Sweat tallied 81 tackles (17.5 tackles for loss) and five sacks.

T'Vondre Sweat highlights

Sweat had a big impact in the 26-16 win over Iowa State, as his blocked extra-point kick late in the third quarter that was returned 82 yards by a teammate. That sparked a momentum-turning series of scores that grew Texas' lead from 13-9 to 23-9 within a three-minute span.

T'Vondre Sweat NFL combine measurables

Sweat ran a 5.27 at the combine along with a 26-inch vertical and an 8-foot-2 broad jump. His 40 time was the slowest at the combine for all non-offensive linemen.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Titans pick Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat in 2024 NFL Draft. What to know