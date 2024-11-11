Titans not good enough to overcome momentum-changing plays or review reversals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are busy trying to plug holes left and right in a season headed toward the franchise's highest draft pick in years.

They're not good enough to overcome plays reversed on review.

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons swiped the ball away from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert with Roger McCreary scooping it up and running to the end zone for what would have been Tennessee's first defensive score this season.

First-year coach Brian Callahan was told by an official the play would stand. Then review going frame by frame found an angle to overturn the score when the NFL rule to change an on-field ruling requires “clear and obvious video evidence.”

Callahan said it's not the first time this season a would-be momentum-changing play gets taken away as the Titans (2-7) lost 27-17 on the road to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“When it gets taken away, it’s difficult," Callahan said Monday, a day after doing his best to avoid a fine from the league. “It's just like anything. You feel it.”

For a team averaging a mere 17.4 points a game, losing a touchdown hurts. Running back Tony Pollard said the Titans have to be better.

"We got to find ways to fight out of those situations when things don’t go our way and make it right,” Pollard said.

What’s working

The run game. The Titans finished with 132 yards rushing for their third straight game with at least 130 yards and seventh this season. That's tied with Baltimore, Washington and Philadelphia for most such games through Sunday.

The return of Tyjae Spears also gave Pollard the chance at the occasional breather.

Will Levis returning after missing three games with an injured shoulder also helped. The quarterback had some designed runs as Callahan said they tried to take advantage of his size and speed. Levis ran five times for 41 yards as the Titans averaged 6.3 yards per carry between the trio.

What needs help

The right side of the Titans' offensive line, particularly at right tackle as they search for someone who can pass block and not draw flag after flag. Leroy Watson IV is one of three to start at that spot, and he made his third start against the Chargers.

He almost single-handedly took the Titans out of field-goal range with back-to-back penalties in the second quarter. A face mask that could've been a hold cost the Titans 15 yards, then he false started for the second time in the first half. Nick Folk missed a 49-yard field goal wide right.

Stock up

Simmons. His sack and strip disappeared from the play sheet with his takeaway overturned. But that would've been not only his biggest play of the season but one of the best by a defense desperate to force more turnovers and find the end zone. Instead, Simmons remains on three sacks for the season.

Stock down

Yes, Levis returned and had his best passer rating this season. He also matched his season high with two touchdown passes. He also was sacked seven times — one off his career worst, which happened in September.

With the right side of the line struggling, the second-year quarterback can help the offense by making quicker decisions. Levis also has to know he can chuck the ball away when outside the pocket and under pressure.

Injuries

At least the Titans came through this game relatively healthy. Callahan said CB L'Jarius Sneed remains week to week with CB Chidobe Awuzie getting closer to having his window to return from injured reserve opened.

Key number

0 — In a mark of improvement, the Titans made it through an entire game for the first time this season without turning the ball over.

Next steps

Figure out if anyone can play right tackle that the Titans haven't tried yet and work on scoring in the second half. They couldn't string together consecutive wins for the first time since a four-day span in November 2022.

A win Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) at least would give them back-to-back home wins for the first time since last season.

Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press