Titans fire GM Ran Carthon after 2 seasons, Brian Callahan stays on as head coach

The Tennessee Titans have fired general manager Ran Carthon after two seasons, the team announced on Tuesday.

Via statement, team owner Amy Adams Strunk explained her decision:

"I've loved the time I've spent with Ran. He's a talented football mind, a great man, and friend to everyone along his path. It's impossible to ignore that our football team hasn't improved over the past two years. I am deeply disappointed in our poor win-loss record during this period, of course, but my decision also speaks to my concern about our long-term future should we stay the course.

"I love this team more than you can imagine. To our fans: we know this level of performance isn't acceptable. We're humbled by your support as we continue to work towards building the team you expect and deserve."

The Titans went 9-25 and failed to make the playoffs under Carthon who, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, still has four years left on his contract.

The Titans also announced that president of football operations Chad Brinker will head the search for the next GM and that Brian Callahan will stay on as head coach.

Carthon was hired as GM in Jan. 2023 after spending four years with the San Francisco 49ers as the team's director of pro personnel and later the director of player personnel.

Under Carthon, quarterback Will Levis was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft after the Titans traded up for him; Mike Vrabel was fired in Jan. 2024 as head coach after six seasons; wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Linebacker Arden Key, wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Tony Pollard were among the names Carthon brought in during free agency who remain with the Titans, while the likes of franchise running Derrick Henry and defensive end Denico Autry left to join eventual playoff teams.

The next Titans GM will have a big first responsibility as the team holds the No. 1 overall pick in this spring's draft — a decision that will likely end up with a new quarterback under center as the franchise seeks to return to winning ways.