These sticky grippers that are on sale on Amazon work so much better than a rug pad: 'My 70 lb. dog was doing laps across the rug without it budging'

I recently moved into a new apartment, and Amazon has been getting lots of my coins over the last few weeks as I buy things to get settled in. Most of my Amazon purchases have been pretty ordinary, but these Home Techpro Rug Pads Grippers are truly standout. I was so impressed with the first set I ordered, I went back and ordered another set just a few days later!

As is the case in most apartments in NYC, my hard floors need to be covered with rugs or carpet to help muffle noise for my downstairs neighbors. I opted for area rugs in most of the rooms in my new apartment, and while they look great, I was seriously vexed by how much they moved around anytime someone walked on them. A quick internet search revealed rug pads would stop this, but some rug pads are as much as $50. Having spent hundreds of dollars on the actual rugs, I definitely did not want to spend so much on rug pads.

That’s how I stumbled upon these Home Techpro Rug Pads Grippers on Amazon. I watched a quick video that showed how they stick right onto the bottom of your rug or bathmat and prevent it from moving around. The video and the affordable price convinced me, so I purchased a set of eight for the rug in my living room and the mat in my bathroom.

I’m happy to report these Rug Pads Grippers worked perfectly on my round area rug and on my bathmat. I put four on my 8-foot rug, and now it stays put no matter how much people move on it. I used two on my bathmat, and now I don’t have to worry about it slipping from under me when I step out of the shower with wet feet. Given how well these Rug Pads Grippers worked, I immediately bought more for the other rugs in the other rooms in my apartment.

I’m not the only person who now swears by these Rug Pads Grippers. They have more than 62,000 ratings on Amazon and 4.2 out of 5 stars. Shoppers rave about how well they work in the reviews.

One shopper commented, “My bathroom rug was extremely difficult to keep in place. I am glad that these grippers have turned that situation around. They’re very easy to attach and seem durable as well. I think I will have to buy a few more of these to use around the house.”

Another shopper wrote, “Very nice. They’ve passed the ultimate test: My 70 lb dog doing laps across the rug without it budging.”

If you have rugs or mats in your home, then you should definitely stock up and get a bunch of these Home Techpro Rug Pads Grippers while they're super cheap. They work so well; they're money well spent!

If you liked this story, check out the best finds at T.J.Maxx this week.

More from In The Know:

Finally, there's a tool that can help you apply self-tanner to your back, and reviewers call it a 'game changer'

This is the 'lightest carry-on in the world' at only 3.9 pounds — and it's also really luxe

TikTok swears this $10 acne face wash also kills underarm B.O.: ‘This soap has literally changed my life'

These noise-canceling headphones are all over TikTok, and you can get them on Amazon for less than $100

The post Tired of your bath mat slipping and sliding? You need these under-$10 rug pad grippers from Amazon appeared first on In The Know.