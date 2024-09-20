Tina Charles' record night lifts Atlanta Dream into postseason with 78-67 win over New York Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Charles and her Atlanta Dream teammates packed for an extended trip to New York.

They got their wish by reaching the postseason with a 78-67 win over the Liberty on Thursday night to earn the eighth seed. The two teams will meet in the postseason that begins Sunday in New York. Game 2 will be Tuesday night.

“We came here with our bags packed,” Charles said. “We knew we'd take care of business.”

Charles had a record night to lift the team to the playoffs for the second straight year where they'll face New York again. She finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, breaking the league records for both career rebounds and double-doubles.

Rhyne Howard and Naz Hillmon each scored 13 points to lead the Dream.

Atlanta came into the game knowing it could clinch a playoff berth win a victory while the Liberty (32-8) had nothing really to play for having already sewn up the No. 1 seed.

“We can’t let all our hard work of getting the No. 1 seed, then come out and not play the right way," Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said. "It’s on us. We know what we’re capable of, we just have to regroup and get back at that fight.”

The Dream (15-25) came out strong behind Charles, who broke Sylvia Fowles' rebound mark of 4,006 boards a few minutes into the game. She needed three coming into the game to break the record and is now up to 4,014 for her career.

Atlanta was up six after one quarter and extended the advantage to 43-30 at the half.

In the third quarter, Charles broke another one of Fowles' league records by getting her 194th career double-double. New York never really threatened as coach Sandy Brondello sat Breanna Stewart for the final 20 minutes to let her rest. She had 16 points in the first half to lead the Liberty.

New York trailed by 19 early in the fourth quarter before cutting the deficit to 75-67, but could get no closer.

A New York native, Charles was honored before the game as she was inducted into the city’s Basketball Hall of Fame along with nine other former players and coaches. Her Dream teammates were on the court cheering her on as she was announced as part of the class.

Charles is the only WNBA player with 7,000 points and 4,000 rebounds in her career. She’s second on the career scoring list behind only Diana Taurasi.

