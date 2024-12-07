Timothée Chalamet shows off college football knowledge with Ohio prediction on 'GameDay'

Timothée Chalamet is apparently a certified ball knower.

The Academy Award-nominated actor was the celebrity guest picker on ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday, which was a surprise to many with his previous non-affiliation to college football. However, fans later stood corrected when Chalamet showed up prepared for his guest picker moment.

In fact, Chalamet was the lone panelist consisting of Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit to pick Ohio over Miami (Ohio) in the Mid-American Conference championship game.

Ohio won the MAC conference championship game 38-3, marking its first conference championship since 1968. Chalamet not only correctly predicted the game, but also offered some impressive reasoning on "GameDay."

"These teams are 2-2 in their last four matchups, RedHawks defense looks good," Chalamet said. "But I'm looking at fourth-year Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro. Sixty-five percent completion rate, if he can get going, he'll tilt this in favor of the Bobcats. I'm going Bobcats here."

Navarro got going, indeed, completing 20 of 27 passes (74%) for 235 yards with two touchdowns, along with 13 carries for 67 yards with two touchdowns.

Chalamet also picked Arizona State over Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game, with the Sun Devils securing a 45-19 win the Big 12 and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

Chalamet, who plays the Lisan Al-Gaib in the Dune series, appears to also be the chosen one of college football predictions — at least through the early slate of games on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Timothée Chalamet shows off football knowledge with Ohio prediction