Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spotted on date at US Open

Thanks to his enviable bone structure and effortless charm, Timothée Chalamet has more Twitter stan accounts than we have daily snacks (and trust us, it's a lot.)



Which might be why there's so much interest in his dating history, including who he's been linked to over the years, and the person he's potentially dating right now. Here's what you need to know, from his 18-month long relationship with Lily Rose Depp to that kiss with Eiza González.

When asked about his first date in a 2018 interview with W Magazine, the actor gave an interesting answer in response. He said, "I don’t know. Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behaviour." Here's who Timmy has been linked to before...



Kylie Jenner, April 2023

Now this is a celebrity couple we didn't see coming. Kylie and Timmy were first linked by Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi, which issued a "blind item" saying "Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl...Kylie Jenner."

Days later, TMZ published photos of what appears to be Kylie’s black Range Rover parked at Timothée’s Beverly Hills mansion, while Page Six casually mentioned in an article about Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny: “Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed a dinner alongside other A-listers—including her sister Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Zack Bia, and Russell Westbrook.”

Robert Smith - Getty Images

On 17th April, ET confirmed they were very much a thing, but that it was looking pretty lowkey. "They are keeping things casual at this point," their source said. "It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.

"It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun."

And now after months of speculation, the pair were first seen in public together at Beyoncé concert's in Los Angeles on 4th September.

Story continues

In a video shared on Twitter, Kylie and Timothée were seen chatting and flirting at the gig whilst Timothée was smoking a cigarette. The pair were joined by Kylie's older sister Kendall.

See the video here:

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023

And since their first public outing at Beyoncé, the couple have gone on not one, but two dates in New York over the weekend. On Friday night the couple attended the launch of Haider Ackermann’s beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader, which Kylie reportedly attended as Timothée's plus one. Plus ones already? This is so cute.

On Sunday evening the couple had their second public New York date with a trip to the US Open where the couple watched the men's single finals. They were wearing matching black sunglasses and looked very loved up, and affectionate with one another.

Sarah Stier - Getty Images

Thoughts on these two going red carpet official at the Met Gala?! We can see it!

Here's the rest of Timothée's dating history:

Lourdes Leon - 2013

Aged 17, Chalamet was linked to Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, who he reportedly met while attending LaGuardia High School in New York City. While being quite coy about their short-lived romance in a 2017 interview, Timothée did reveal he'd talked to Lourdes about his role in Call Me By Your Name.

John Lamparski - Getty Images

“She hasn’t seen it yet, but she’s excited to," he told Andy Cohen. "She teases me about the public appearances… the movie itself she’s very excited about and the reception it’s been getting is only a great thing. It’s like the public appearance stuff around it, like some of the late night things I’ve done. I get made fun of.”

In an April 2021 interview, Lourdes publicly addressed their romance for the first time, too. Though she didn't reveal much in terms of details, she did tell Vanity Fair, "I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend."

Lily Rose Depp, October 2018 - April 2020

Lily Rose Depp and Timmy's romance started in October 2018, after they worked together on Netflix's The King. They were spotted kissing in New York around the same time, with a source telling Us Weekly, "They were pretty playful and flirty with each other."

A year later in September 2019, they were photographed at the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival, as well as on a boat in Capri enjoying ~that~ steamy kiss.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

News of the pair's split came in April 2020, when Timothée appeared in the May 2020 issue of British Vogue and his relationship status was referred to as 'single'. Us Weekly also confirmed news of the break up the same day - though it's unclear why they went separate ways.

In November 2020, Chalamet opened up to GQabout the kissing photos, and what he said is actually quite sad. "I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life.



"I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, 'That was great.' And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real knob? All pale?"

January 2020 - Saoirse Ronan (Greta Gerwig wishes)

Director Greta Gerwig cast Saorise and Timothée in two films together: 2017's Lady Bird and 2019's Little Women, and has since revealed she wanted to set them up.

Asked in January 2021 if she is secretly trying to get the pair to date during Vogue's 73 questions, she responded, "Who wouldn't want them to date? They're so good-looking," while giving the camera a cheeky grin.

Tim P. Whitby - Getty Images

In the summer of 2019 Gerwig told People that the pair had "bonfire" chemistry, commenting, "They have an energy between them that is like they become a bonfire when they’re together. They’re both so alive and they’re both so talented and so smart and so young. When you put them together it’s like combustion."

Sounds like fireworks.

Eiza González, June 2020

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, 24-year-old Timothée can be seen leaning in for a kiss with Eiza, 30, before stroking her hair in front of a group of friends from summer 2020. The actor then stripped down to his boxers for a swim, while Eiza wore a beige coloured bikini.

Sadly it wasn't to be - by October 2020, reports suggested the pair had gone their separate ways and broken up. A source told E! News Eiza "seemed single" and made no mention of Timothée in interviews.

Getty Images

Lily Rose Depp, March 2021

But wait! Lily and Timmy, round two! Rumours are swirling that they're back together after they were both recently spotted in New York just a few streets away from each other. Fans tweet to say they spotted them together, while a shop owner reveals on Instagram that the actor had bought Lily a dress from her shop. Are the pair back on?

Sarah Talabi, April 2022

This just in from Instagram gossip page @Deuxmoi! They received a tip off that Timothée had been getting up close and personal with model and influencer Sarah Talabi at Coachella festival, with an onlooker submitting a photo of them together with the unverified claim which read, "Timothée Chalamet was dancing with and kissing Victoria’s Secret model Sarah Talabi at Coachella."

Sarah also shared an Instagram Story of her own, writing "Had the best time with the best group of people,” and tagging Chalamet’s handle along with her twin sister Leah and a friend.

Since then, the 22-year-old model has spoken out to confirm she did indeed spend time over the weekend with Timothée, but she kept her cards close to her chest about whether they're dating.

"I was at Coachella this weekend, as well as the Revolve Festival, and a few other private parties," Sarah told Page Six. "That was me in the photos; my twin sister, Leah Talabi, was there, too. We were all just hanging out and vibing with the music. It was the greatest night of my life.”

"Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question. But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective." That's a pretty impressive deflection if ever we've seen one.



Taylor Russell, November 2022

Timothée has sparked rumours amongst fans that he’s dating his Bones And All co-star Taylor Russell, after posting a cute photo of the pair together on Instagram.

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Upcoming film Bones And All sees Timmy and Taylor playing a pair of young cannibals trying to survive on the outskirts of society, in a project directed by the same person as Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino. So, yep, not the most cheerful topic.

While their latest Insta snap has prompted dating speculation from fans, reps have reiterated this is just a photo of the pair in character while shooting a scene for the film.

Neither Timmy nor Taylor have commented, and it sounds like they may just be friends and co-stars. But either way, this is one talented duo and one very adorable pic.



So there you go.





You Might Also Like