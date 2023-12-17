The Times' top 25 high school boys' basketball rankings

(Getty Images)

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 3 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0); Headed to Hawaii for tournament this week; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (11-0); 28 points for Robert Hinton vs. Campbell Hall; 2

3. JSERRA (12-0); Next up is Torrey Pines tournament after Christmas; 3

4. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (12-1); Success in Alaska, Hawaii; 5

5. MATER DEI (8-1); Luke Barnett made nine threes in loss in Bahamas; 4

6. SIERRA CANYON (10-1); 40-point effort by Noah Williams; 6

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-0); Mercy Miller scored 68 points vs. Oakwood; 8

8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-4); Eric Freeny had a 40-point performance in Idaho; 7

9. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (4-1); Important nonleague win over La Mirada; 9

10. ETIWANDA (11-0); North Orange County tournament champions; 10

11. DAMIEN (11-1); Xavier Clinton made nine threes in win over San Gabriel Academy; 13

12. LOS ALAMITOS (10-3); 75-70 loss on the road to De La Salle; 11

13. LA MIRADA (11-3); Tough schedule preparing team for January; 12

14. REDONDO UNION (6-1); Playing in Las Vegas this week; 14

15. ST. BERNARD (4-0); Time to find out where Vikings stand; 15

16. PASADENA (8-0); Great start to the Pacific League; 16

17. CRESPI (13-1); Joe Sterling keeps delivering; 17

18. WINDWARD (10-2); Wildcats looking like the team to beat in Gold Coast League; 18

19. SANTA MARGARITA (9-3); Eagles gearing up for Trinity League next month; 19

20. MIRA COSTA (10-2); Bay League begins with Palos Verdes; 20

21. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (6-1); Knights resume tournament play this week; 22

22. ST. ANTHONY (9-2); Preparing for Christmas tournament action; 23

23. RANCHO VERDE (9-0); Have handled teams from Inland Empire; NR

24. NEWPORT BEACH PACIFICA CHRISTIAN (9-5); Getting better with tough schedule; NR

25. VISTA MURRIETA (9-1); Only loss is to Rancho Verde; NR





