The Times' top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 8 of the 2024 season.
Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank
1. CORONA (15-2); Three home runs last week for Seth Hernandez; 1
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-3-1); Headed to North Carolina for National High School Invitational; 2
3. SANTA MARGARITA (13-5-1); Brody Schumaker batting .417; 5
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (14-4); Going to National High School Invitational; 3
5. MATER DEI (12-6); Boras Classic champions; 23
6. HUNTINGTON BEACH (14-5); Went 3-1 at Boras Classic; 7
7. JSERRA (11-5-1); Charlie Caruso doing good job as leadoff hitter; 6
8. WESTLAKE (15-3); Nolan Johnson hitting .447 with 19 RBIs; 8
9. SAN DIMAS (16-4); Landon White has 22 hits, 23 RBIs; 4
10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (15-3); Three games this week vs. Roosevelt; 9
11. CHAMINADE (14-6); Matt Churchill has four home runs; 11
12. ARLINGTON (15-2); 4-0 in River Valley League; 12
13. ST. JOHN BOSCO (13-4); Big series this week vs. Mater Dei; 13
14. LA MIRADA (15-5); Big week for Aiden Aguayo with two home runs; 10
15. CALABASAS (12-6); Tied for first place in Marmonte League; 17
16. VILLA PARK (12-8); Justin Tims beat Harvard-Westlake; 20
17. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (13-6-1); National Classic champions; NR
18. LOS ALAMITOS (16-5); Two-game series this week with Edison; 19
19. LA SALLE (13-7); Sophomore Chris Cardenas has three home runs; 15
20. MARANATHA (11-5); Jacob Yun making major contributions; 18
21. PALOMA VALLEY (18-1); Chapman Weber has 20 hits and 5-0 pitching record; NR
22. SOUTH HILLS (14-7); Unbeaten in Hacienda League; 14
23. MURRIETA VALLEY (13-5); Three-game series with Vista Murrieta; 24
24. SAN JUAN HILLS (15-4); Showdown with Aliso Niguel; 25
25. BISHOP AMAT (13-5); Two-game series with Gardena Serra; 16
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.