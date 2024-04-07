The Times' top 25 high school baseball rankings

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 8 of the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. CORONA (15-2); Three home runs last week for Seth Hernandez; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-3-1); Headed to North Carolina for National High School Invitational; 2

3. SANTA MARGARITA (13-5-1); Brody Schumaker batting .417; 5

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (14-4); Going to National High School Invitational; 3

5. MATER DEI (12-6); Boras Classic champions; 23

6. HUNTINGTON BEACH (14-5); Went 3-1 at Boras Classic; 7

7. JSERRA (11-5-1); Charlie Caruso doing good job as leadoff hitter; 6

8. WESTLAKE (15-3); Nolan Johnson hitting .447 with 19 RBIs; 8

9. SAN DIMAS (16-4); Landon White has 22 hits, 23 RBIs; 4

10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (15-3); Three games this week vs. Roosevelt; 9

11. CHAMINADE (14-6); Matt Churchill has four home runs; 11

12. ARLINGTON (15-2); 4-0 in River Valley League; 12

13. ST. JOHN BOSCO (13-4); Big series this week vs. Mater Dei; 13

14. LA MIRADA (15-5); Big week for Aiden Aguayo with two home runs; 10

15. CALABASAS (12-6); Tied for first place in Marmonte League; 17

16. VILLA PARK (12-8); Justin Tims beat Harvard-Westlake; 20

17. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (13-6-1); National Classic champions; NR

18. LOS ALAMITOS (16-5); Two-game series this week with Edison; 19

19. LA SALLE (13-7); Sophomore Chris Cardenas has three home runs; 15

20. MARANATHA (11-5); Jacob Yun making major contributions; 18

21. PALOMA VALLEY (18-1); Chapman Weber has 20 hits and 5-0 pitching record; NR

22. SOUTH HILLS (14-7); Unbeaten in Hacienda League; 14

23. MURRIETA VALLEY (13-5); Three-game series with Vista Murrieta; 24

24. SAN JUAN HILLS (15-4); Showdown with Aliso Niguel; 25

25. BISHOP AMAT (13-5); Two-game series with Gardena Serra; 16

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.