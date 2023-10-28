How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week (games were Friday unless noted):
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1); def. Orange Lutheran, 44-22; Southern Section playoffs
2. MATER DEI (9-1); def. Santa Margarita, 35-19; Southern Section playoffs
3. SIERRA CANYON (10-0); def. Chaminade, 44-6; Southern Section playoffs
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-2); def. Norco, 55-0 (Thur.); Southern Section playoffs
5. LONG BEACH POLY (9-1); def. Long Beach Jordan 56-14 (Thur.); Southern Section playoffs
6. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (9-1); lost to Upland, 17-14 (Thur.); Southern Section playoffs
7. GARDENA SERRA (7-3); def. Bishop Alemany, 48-0; Southern Section playoffs
8. SAN CLEMENTE (9-1); def. Tesoro, 38-24; Southern Section playoffs
9. LOS ALAMITOS (8-2); def. Edison, 21-10; Southern Section playoffs
10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-5); lost to St. John Bosco, 44-22; Southern Section playoffs
11. PALOS VERDES (10-0); def. Peninsula, 48-7; Southern Section playoffs
12. JSERRA (5-5); def. Servite, 49-0; Southern Section playoffs
13. SERVITE (5-5); lost to JSerra, 49-0; Southern Section playoffs
14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-6); lost to Mater Dei, 35-19; Southern Section playoffs
15. MISSION VIEJO (7-3); def. Capistrano Valley, 52-6; Southern Section playoffs
16. DAMIEN (8-2); lost to Etiwanda, 51-36 (Thur.); Southern Section playoffs
17. OAKS CHRISTIAN (8-2); def. St. Bonaventure, 13-10; Southern Section playoffs
18. MURRIETA VALLEY (7-3); def. Vista Murrieta, 35-21 (Thur.); Southern Section playoffs
19. OXNARD PACIFICA (10-0); def. Oxnard, 42-14; Southern Section playoffs
20. WARREN (8-2); def. Dominguez, 50-6; Southern Section playoffs
21. VALENCIA (9-1); def. Canyon Country Canyon, 38-0; Southern Section playoffs
22. UPLAND (8-2); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 17-14 (Thur.); Southern Section playoffs
23. CHAPARRAL (7-3); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 59-57 (Thur.); Southern Section playoffs
24. EDISON (6-4); lost to Los Alamitos, 21-10; Southern Section playoffs
25. OAK HILLS (8-1); def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 56-0 (Thur.); Southern Section playoffs
