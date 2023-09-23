How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 5 (games Friday unless noted):
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game
1. MATER DEI (5-0); def. Baltimore St. Frances, 20-7; vs. Servite at Santa Ana Stadium, Sept. 29
2. SIERRA CANYON (5-0); def. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, 63-6; vs. S.O. Notre Dame, Sept. 29
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1); idle; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Sept. 29
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-2); def. Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, 42-35; vs. Chaparral, Sept. 28
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2); idle; at JSerra, Sept. 29
6. LONG BEACH POLY (4-1); idle; vs. Millikan at Veterans Stadium, Sept. 29
7. SAN CLEMENTE (5-1); lost to Murrieta Valley, 39-38; at Ayala, Oct. 6
8. MISSION VIEJO (4-1); at Washington (D.C.) St. John’s, Saturday; vs. Honolulu Kamehameha, Sept. 29
9. JSERRA (3-2); idle; vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 29
10. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); idle; vs. Chaminade, Sept. 29
11. LOS ALAMITOS (3-2); idle; at Fountain Valley, Sept. 28
12. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-0); def. Vista Murrieta, 34-24; vs. Etiwanda, Oct. 6
13. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); idle; vs. St. John Bosco at Saddleback College, Sept. 29
14. PALOS VERDES (5-0); idle; at Santa Monica, Sept. 29
15. SERVITE (4-1); def. St. Paul, 34-13; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Sept. 29
16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-2); def. Loyola, 31-14; at Calabasas, Sept. 29
17. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1); def. San Clemente, 39-38; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Sept. 29
18. OXNARD PACIFICA (6-0); def. Dos Pueblos, 68-7 (Thur.); vs. Ventura, Sept. 29
19. VILLA PARK (5-0); def. Mira Costa, 28-13; vs. El Dorado at Placentia Valencia, Sept. 29
20. DAMIEN (6-0); def. La Serna, 35-21; vs. Upland, Sept. 29
21. SAN JUAN HILLS (8-0); def. El Modena, 39-18 (Thur.); vs. Tesoro, Sept. 29
22. WARREN (3-2); idle; at Mayfair, Sept. 29
23. ETIWANDA (6-0); def. Cajon, 48-26; vs. Chino Hills, Sept. 28
24. UPLAND (5-1); def. Charter Oak, 31-10; at Damien, Sept. 29
25. VISTA MURRIETA (4-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 34-24; vs. Norco, Sept. 28
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.