Time's up after 3 hours as NFL limits interviews for coaches still busy in playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL owners voted Tuesday to limit interviews with coaches whose clubs remain alive in the playoffs to no more than three hours per team at a time.

Teams wanting to talk to prospective head coaches in person also will have to chat at a spot approved by that coach's current employer. The change approved at the NFL spring meetings came from the challenge of coaches balancing those interviews while trying to do their present job of trying win playoff games.

Jonathan Beane, the NFL's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, said coaches reported interviews that lasted six, seven or even eight hours at a time. Some coaches had multiple interviews in a single day before playoff games.

“While this is something that will only affect a certain number of candidates, we do feel that it will make the process so a coach can focus on winning the ball game and preparing their team and themselves, in addition to engaging in an opportunity that could allow them to be a head coach," Beane said.

Eight NFL teams hired new head coaches this offseason.

