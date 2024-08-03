What time is Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov fight? Walk-in time for main event

Terence Crawford is on a quest to make history as he takes on WBA light middleweight champion Israil Madrimov in a bid to secure his place as a four-weight world champion. The high-stakes match will take place on Saturday, August 3, at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Crawford, with an impeccable record of 40 wins and 0 losses, including 31 knockouts, is the current WBA and WBO welterweight champion. His recent victory over Errol Spence Jr. in a nine-round TKO win in July 2023 has only solidified his position as the favorite in this upcoming match for the WBO interim super welterweight title and Madrimov's WBA super welterweight title.

Madrimov enters the ring with a record of 10-0-1, 7 KOs, and claimed the WBA light middleweight title after defeating Magomed Kurbanov in a five-round knockout in March 2024.

The main event, featuring Crawford vs. Madrimov, is the moment everyone has been waiting for. Here is the card detail including the ring walk time for this highly anticipated fight.

When does the Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov fight start?

The Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov fight card consists of seven fights and will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov main event

When: Saturday, August 3

Undercard fights start at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Main event ring walks scheduled for around 11:30 p.m. ET.

Streaming: DAZN

How to watch: Stream the fight with a subscription to DAZN

Crawford vs. Madrimov fight card

Card according to DAZN.

Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov; WBO interim super welterweight title and Madrimov's WBA super welterweight title

Andy Ruiz vs. Jarrell Miller; Heavyweight

Jared Anderson vs. Martin Bakole; Heavyweight

Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela; WBA super lightweight title

David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic; Light heavyweight

Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran; Lightweight

Steve Nelson vs. Marcos Ramon Vazquez; Super middleweight

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Michal Bulk; Welterweight

