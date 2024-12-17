What time is The Showdown? Stream, channel and how to watch

Bryson DeChambeau of LIV Golf and Scottie Scheffler of the PGA Tour look on before The Showdown: McIlroy and Scheffler v DeChambeau and Koepka at Shadow Creek Golf Course on December 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This story was updated to change the location of Shadow Creek golf course to North Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Tuesday, the highly anticipated Crypto.com event, "The Showdown," will showcase some of the world's best golfers at the Shadow Creek golf course in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Rory McIlroy and the World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, from the PGA Tour, will face off against LIV Golf's top players: Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

"The Showdown" will be a unique event, featuring the four players competing over 18 holes with the winning team taking home prize money paid in cryptocurrency. The format will consist of a course that is divided into three distinct segments, each consisting of six holes. In the first segment, players will use a best ball format. The middle segment will be played in an alternate shot format, while the final segment will be a singles competition. This structure promises a dynamic and thrilling matchup.

Catch all the action of "The Showdown." Here's how you can do it:

What time is the "The Showdown"

The LIV-PGA Tour match will take place at the Shadow Creek golf course in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. The golf event will be primarily broadcast on TNT. The official tee time for the event has not yet been announced. It will also stream on MAX.

How to watch "The Showdown"

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 17

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV, HLN

Stream: MAX, SlingTV

Location: Shadow Creek golf course (North Las Vegas, Nevada)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What time is 'The Showdown' match? Schedule, TV for PGA vs. LIV