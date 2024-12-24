The all-time NBA Christmas Day scorers: LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and more

.

Playing on Christmas Day has been an NBA tradition as long as the league has been around, with the first Christmas Day game taking place in 1947 when the New York Knicks defeated Providence Steamrollers in Madison Square Garden.

Since then, the NBA has had games on Christmas in every single non-lockout year.

Naturally, the league has always tried to put their biggest brands and superstars on their Christmas Day slate of games, and as such, the scoring leaders for games that have taken place on the holiday is littered with some of the biggest names basketball has ever seen, led by LeBron James at No. 1.

Below, check out the highest Christmas Day scorers in NBA history, including Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal.

1. LeBron James

Dec 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 476 in 18 games (26.4 ppg on 48.9 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 39 vs. Brooklyn Nets in 2021

2. Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles to the basket against Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat during the NBA game at Staples Center on December 25, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Points: 395 in 16 games (24.6 ppg on 40.8 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 42 vs. Miami Heat in 2004

3. Oscar Robertson

Points: 377 in 12 games (31.4 ppg on 47.0 FG%)

Highest scoring game: 40 vs. Los Angeles Lakers in 1961

4. Kevin Durant

Dec 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 315 in 11 games (28.6 ppg on 51.2 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 44 vs. Denver Nuggets in 2010

5. Dwyane Wade

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 25: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat in action during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at American Airlines Arena on December 25, 2015 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Points: 314 in 13 games (24.1 ppg on 45.7 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 40 vs. Los Angeles Lakers in 2006

6. Shaquille O'Neal

LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 25: Shaquille O'Neal #33 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is defended by Kobe Bryant #24 and Andrew Bynum #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 25, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2009 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Points: 272 in 13 games (20.9 ppg on 53.3 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 32 vs. San Antonio Spurs in 1999

7. Russell Westbrook

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - DECEMBER 25: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook #0 drives around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio #9 during the second half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on December 25, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Thunder defeated the Timberwolves 112-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

Points: 254 in 11 games (23.0 ppg on 37.1 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 34 vs. San Antonio Spurs in 2014

8. James Harden

Dec 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 244 in nine games (27.1 ppg on 45.2 FG%)

Highest scoring game: 41 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018

9. Dolph Schayes

SYRACUSE, NY - UNDATED: Dolph Schayes #4 of the Syracuse Nationals drives to the basket for a layup during an NBA game circa 1949-1962 in Syracuse, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2007 NBAE (Photo by NBA Photo Library/NBAE via Getty Images)

Points: 239 in 13 games (18.3 ppg on 48.0 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 33 vs. New York Knicks in 1957

10. Walt Bellamy

NBA Photos Library/NBAE via Getty Images

Points: 237 in nine games (26.3 ppg on 76.8 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 40 vs. Buffalo Braves in 1971

11. Richie Guerin

A six-time NBA All-Star, Richie Guerin excelled for the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks while averaging 17.3 ppg. Early on as a Hawk, Guerin was a player-coach. (NBA Photo Library/NBAE via Getty Images)

Points: 232 in nine games (25.7 ppg on 53.6 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 40 vs. Philadelphia Warriors in 1961

12. Dick Van Arsdale

Dick Van Arsdale #5 of the Phoenix Suns in action against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1976 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Van Arsdale played for the Suns from 1968-77.

Points: 232 in 12 games (19.3 ppg on 50.4 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 32 vs. Atlanta Hawks in 1970 and vs. Chicago Bulls in 1972

13. Bob Cousy

(Original Caption) Bob Cousy, cool as a cucumber, dribbles between players Ken Sears (12) and Richie Guerin (right) during an NBA game at Madison Square Garden January 8. New York won 113-102.

Points: 223 in 11 games (20.2 ppg on 35.8 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 35 vs. Milwaukee Hawks in 1954

14. Walt Frazier

There are few players today who are equal in cool and style to Walt Frazier. His Salukis won the NIT in 1967 and the Knicks made him their first-round pick soon after. Frazier was the glue of a Knick squad that exuded team. He is a two-time NBA champ and seven-time All-Star. (Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

Points: 204 in 11 games (18.5 ppg on 53.4 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 36 vs. Golden State Warriors in 1971

15. Earl Monroe

Points: 204 in 13 games (15.6 ppg on 42.9 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 29 vs. Philadelphia 76ers in 1974

16. Carmelo Anthony

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks to drive to the basket against Metta World Peace #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half during the NBA game at Staples Center on December 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Points: 203 in seven games (29.0 ppg on 49.2 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 37 vs. Boston Celtics in 2011

17. Jerry West

UNITED STATES - APRIL 15: Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers Jerry West (44) in action, taking shot vs St, Louis Hawks, Los Angeles, CA 4/15/1966 (Photo by Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated via Getty Images/Getty Images) (SetNumber: X11581)

Points: 193 in six games (32.1 ppg on 54.3 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 47 vs. New York Knicks in 1963

18. Hal Greer

NEW YORK, NY - CIRCA 1960's: Hal Greer #15 of the Philadelphia 76ers goes up to shoot over the New York Nick during an mid circa 1960's NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Greer played for the 76ers from 1958-73. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Points: 192 in nine games (21.3 ppg on 48.0 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 34 vs. New York Knicks in 1968

19. Wilt Chamberlain

Points: 190 in six games (31.6 ppg on 55.4 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 59 vs. New York Knicks in 1961

20. Bill Sharman

BOSTON - 1960: Bill Sharman #21 of the Boston Celtics poses for a mock action portrait in 1960 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1960 NBAE (Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images)

Points: 190 in 10 games (19.0 ppg on 39.4 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 25 vs. New York Knicks in 1952

21. Dick Barnett

Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Points: 187 in 11 games (17.0 ppg on 47.5 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 27 vs. Philadelphia Warriors in 1959

22. Willis Reed

NEW YORK - CIRCA 1970: Willis Reed #19 of the New York Knicks looks to shoot a free-throw during an NBA basketball game circa 1970 at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Reed played for the Knicks from 1964-74. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Points: 174 in eight games (21.7 ppg on 54.3 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 33 vs. Detroit Pistons in 1969

23. Wayne Embry

BOSTON - 1968: Wayne Embry #28 of the Boston Celtics poses for a portrait in 1968 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1968 NBAE (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

Points: 174 in 10 games (17.4 ppg on 51.5 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 35 vs. Los Angeles Lakers in 1961

24. Jack Twyman

NBA Photo Library/NBAE via Getty Images

Points: 171 in nine games (19.0 ppg on 49.2 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 29 vs. St. Louis Hawks in 1958

25. Michael Jordan

CHICAGO, IL - 1997: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls against Alonzo Mourning #33 of the Miami Heat on December 25,1997 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1997 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

Points: 170 in six games (28.3 ppg on 44.3 FG%)

Highest-scoring game: 42 vs. New York Knicks in 1992

