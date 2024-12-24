The all-time NBA Christmas Day scorers: LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and more
hoopshype staff
·4 min read
Playing on Christmas Day has been an NBA tradition as long as the league has been around, with the first Christmas Day game taking place in 1947 when the New York Knicks defeated Providence Steamrollers in Madison Square Garden.
Since then, the NBA has had games on Christmas in every single non-lockout year.
Naturally, the league has always tried to put their biggest brands and superstars on their Christmas Day slate of games, and as such, the scoring leaders for games that have taken place on the holiday is littered with some of the biggest names basketball has ever seen, led by LeBron James at No. 1.
Below, check out the highest Christmas Day scorers in NBA history, including Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal.
1. LeBron James
Points: 476 in 18 games (26.4 ppg on 48.9 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 39 vs. Brooklyn Nets in 2021
2. Kobe Bryant
Points: 395 in 16 games (24.6 ppg on 40.8 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 42 vs. Miami Heat in 2004
3. Oscar Robertson
Points: 377 in 12 games (31.4 ppg on 47.0 FG%)
Highest scoring game: 40 vs. Los Angeles Lakers in 1961
4. Kevin Durant
Points: 315 in 11 games (28.6 ppg on 51.2 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 44 vs. Denver Nuggets in 2010
5. Dwyane Wade
Points: 314 in 13 games (24.1 ppg on 45.7 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 40 vs. Los Angeles Lakers in 2006
6. Shaquille O'Neal
Points: 272 in 13 games (20.9 ppg on 53.3 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 32 vs. San Antonio Spurs in 1999
7. Russell Westbrook
Points: 254 in 11 games (23.0 ppg on 37.1 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 34 vs. San Antonio Spurs in 2014
8. James Harden
Points: 244 in nine games (27.1 ppg on 45.2 FG%)
Highest scoring game: 41 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018
9. Dolph Schayes
Points: 239 in 13 games (18.3 ppg on 48.0 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 33 vs. New York Knicks in 1957
10. Walt Bellamy
Points: 237 in nine games (26.3 ppg on 76.8 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 40 vs. Buffalo Braves in 1971
11. Richie Guerin
Points: 232 in nine games (25.7 ppg on 53.6 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 40 vs. Philadelphia Warriors in 1961
12. Dick Van Arsdale
Points: 232 in 12 games (19.3 ppg on 50.4 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 32 vs. Atlanta Hawks in 1970 and vs. Chicago Bulls in 1972
13. Bob Cousy
Points: 223 in 11 games (20.2 ppg on 35.8 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 35 vs. Milwaukee Hawks in 1954
14. Walt Frazier
Points: 204 in 11 games (18.5 ppg on 53.4 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 36 vs. Golden State Warriors in 1971
15. Earl Monroe
Points: 204 in 13 games (15.6 ppg on 42.9 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 29 vs. Philadelphia 76ers in 1974
16. Carmelo Anthony
Points: 203 in seven games (29.0 ppg on 49.2 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 37 vs. Boston Celtics in 2011
17. Jerry West
Points: 193 in six games (32.1 ppg on 54.3 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 47 vs. New York Knicks in 1963
18. Hal Greer
Points: 192 in nine games (21.3 ppg on 48.0 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 34 vs. New York Knicks in 1968
19. Wilt Chamberlain
Points: 190 in six games (31.6 ppg on 55.4 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 59 vs. New York Knicks in 1961
20. Bill Sharman
Points: 190 in 10 games (19.0 ppg on 39.4 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 25 vs. New York Knicks in 1952
21. Dick Barnett
Points: 187 in 11 games (17.0 ppg on 47.5 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 27 vs. Philadelphia Warriors in 1959
22. Willis Reed
Points: 174 in eight games (21.7 ppg on 54.3 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 33 vs. Detroit Pistons in 1969
23. Wayne Embry
Points: 174 in 10 games (17.4 ppg on 51.5 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 35 vs. Los Angeles Lakers in 1961
24. Jack Twyman
Points: 171 in nine games (19.0 ppg on 49.2 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 29 vs. St. Louis Hawks in 1958
25. Michael Jordan
Points: 170 in six games (28.3 ppg on 44.3 FG%)
Highest-scoring game: 42 vs. New York Knicks in 1992
