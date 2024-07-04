What time is the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on? TV info, start time and more

The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to chomp off at the corner of Surf and Stillwell in Coney Island, New York. While the tournament is all the same, a major player – and an American icon – won't be present.

This year, Joey Chestnut won't be part of the contest due to a contractual dispute with Major League Eating, leaving him on the sidelines and away from an opportunity at a 17th Mustard Belt. That opens the door (and the esophagus) for Geoff Esper, who was the runner-up in 2023.

On the women's side, it's Miki Sudo and the field: Sudo is an nine-time winner of the Ketchup Belt and has finished at the top of the heap in every contest she's performed in. This year may present more of the same.

Sun's out, buns out: Here's how to kick off your Fourth of July festivities with a bang with the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

What time is the hot dog eating contest?

Women's competition start time: 10:45 a.m. ET

Men's competition start time: Noon ET

Miki Sudo and the women get the Nathan's Famous festivities underway at 10:45 a.m. ET. Geoff Esper and the men take the stage around noon.

STREAM: Watch the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest channel

Women's competition: ESPN3

Men's competition: ESPN2

The women's side of the competition will air on ESPN3, the digital network. ESPN2 will carry the men's competition.

Why isn’t Joey Chestnut competing in the Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Chestnut will not be competing in the 2024 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest due to a contractual dispute with Major League Eating, the organization that sanctions the event.

In June, Chestnut signed an endorsement deal with Impossible Foods to sponsor a new, meatless hot dog. Representing a rival brand is something that gave MLE and Nathan's Famous more than a bit of indigestion, leading to him not being at the event this year.

The ban, though, isn't permanent, according to MLE, which wants Chestnut to compete at future events.

"Joey Chestnut is an American hero. We would love nothing more than to have him at the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, which he has dominated for years. We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival brand," MLE said in a statement.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest field 2024

Though Joey Chestnut isn’t competing, there are still plenty of glizzy gobblers on the men’s and women’s side, including chew-perstar eater Miki Sudo.

Here’s the field:

Men’s

Geoffrey Esper

James Webb

Patrick Bertoletti

Nicholas Wehry

Gideon Oji

Sean Yeager

George Chiger

Max Stanford

Ricardo Corbucci

Derek Hendrickson

King Yamamoto

William Claude Lyon IV

Darrien Thomas

Radim Dvoracek

Women’s

Miki Sudo

Mayoi Ebihara

Michelle Lesco

Larell Marie Mele

Katie Prettyman

Tandra Childress

Jocelyn Young

Mary Bowers

Cherish Brown

Julie Goldberg

Ellen Straub

Crystal Ocampo

Rubianne Garcia

Elizabeth Salgado

Who won the hot dog eating contest last year?

No surprises here: Joey Chestnut won a rain-soaked event that was threatened to be canned by Mother Nature. But the show went on, and so did Chestnut: He won the event by downing 62 dogs and buns, with Geoff Esper coming in second with 49 dogs and buns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2024: TV info, start time