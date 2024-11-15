What time will Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight on Friday? The expected main event walk-in times.

DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Mike Tyson, Nakisa Bidarian, and Jake Paul attend the press conference for LIVE on Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory on November 13, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024) ORG XMIT: 776235621 ORIG FILE ID: 2184669151

When will Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight on Friday night on Netflix, after the slap seen 'round the world?

Great question, friends. That's a bit complicated.

There are six other fights on the undercard, including Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano for a bunch of welterweight titles.

MORE TYSON VS. PAUL: 6 photos of Tyson slapping Paul at weigh-in

So we can tell you that the Netflix event starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 15 2024. But given that we don't know how long those six other bouts will go, we don't know the true time for the walk-ins by Tyson and Paul.

The estimate we've seen is around 11 p.m. Eastern. But don't hold us to that.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: What time will Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight on Friday? The expected main event walk-in times.