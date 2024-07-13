What time is Krejcikova vs Paolini? Start time today, prize money and TV channel for women's Wimbledon final

Barbora Krejcikova today meets Jasmine Paolini in the women's Wimbledon final.

Krejcikova fought back to deny heavy favourite Elena Rybakina, clawing her way back into it after falling to an early 4-0 deficit.

Paolini booked her place in a second successive Grand Slam final by winning the longest-running women’s semi-final in the competition’s history against Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Here’s everything you need to know about the women’s final.

What time is Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini?

The women’s Wimbledon final begins on Centre Court at 2pm BST today on Saturday 13 July, 2024.

Wimbledon women’s final 2024 prize money

The winner of both the men’s and women’s final will receive £2.7m, as confirmed by Wimbledon’s official website.

How to watch 2024 Wimbledon women’s final

TV channel: The match will be broadcast live on BBC One. Coverage starts at 1pm BST.

Live stream: A live stream will be available on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, which are both free with a subscription.