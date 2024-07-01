What time is Emma Raducanu’s match at Wimbledon today?

Emma Raducanu returns to Wimbledon for the first time in two years as the former US Open champion faces a late change of opponent on Centre Court today.

Raducanu was due to face 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova but the Russian has pulled out injured at the last minute on Monday, meaning she will now face lucky loser, world No 98 Renata Zarazua from Mexico instead.

The Brit missed last year’s tournament after undergoing surgery on both wrists and one of her ankles but has shown glimpses of good form on the grass ahead of the Championships.

The Wimbledon wildcard picked up her first victory over a top-10 opponent when she beat Jessica Pegula at Eastbourne, and Raducanu is full of confidence ahead of the tournament.

Before the change of foe, Raducanu was downplaying expectations saying she’d be “over the moon” simply to get through the first round but facing a player lower down the rankings now surely presents an opportunity. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Renata Zarazua?

Raducanu vs Zarazua is the second match of three on Centre Court today. As it tradition, play on Centre Court will be opened by the defending men’s champion, with Carlos Alcaraz taking on the qualifier

Alcaraz’s match will start at around 1:45pm BST and if the Spaniard is on form he could expect to win in a couple of hours. Raducanu could expect to be on court at any time between 3:30pm and 4:00pm on Monday afternoon, but it could be slightly later.

How can I watch it?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Monday’s TV schedule?

10:30-12:15 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

12:15-13:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two

Wimbledon order of play - Monday 1 July

CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [3] vs Mark Lajal (EST)

Renata Zarazua (MEX) vs Emma Raducanu (GBR)

Caroline Dolehide (USA) vs Coco Gauff (USA) [2]

For the full order of play, click here.