What time is the Carabao Cup draw? Date, time and how to watch

The Carabao Cup fourth round continues tonight with the remaining teams competing for a place in the quarter-finals.

The draw will take place following the conclusion of Manchester United’s match against Newcastle tonight which is a repeat of last year’s final. Eddie Howe’s men knocked out Manchester City in the third round and will want to triumph over another Manchester team as they target the latter stages.

League One’s Port Vale were the first team to reach the last eight of the League Cup, for the first time in their history, after defeating Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening, while an 83rd-minute penalty earned Middlesbrough a 3-2 victory away at Exeter.

There are plenty of Premier League sides in action tonight as Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all attempt to reach the quarter-finals.

The draw for the last eight is expected to take place at the conclusion of Man Utd vs Newcastle so here’s everything you need to know:

When is the quarter-final draw?

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw takes place on the November 1 after the match between Newcastle and Manchester United at Old Trafford. The match is due to kick off at 8pm, and the draw will follow after full time, starting between 10-10:10pm.

How to watch on TV and online

Sky Sports will broadcast both the match before and the draw. The draw will also be live streamed for free on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

When will the quarter-final fixtures be played?

The quarter-final stage of the Carabao Cup will be played in the week commencing Monday 18 December.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The Carabao Cup final is scheduled for 25 February 2024 at Wembley Stadium.

Which teams are in the draw?

1. Port Vale

2. Middlesbrough

3. West Ham or Arsenal

4. Everton or Burnley

5. Chelsea or Blackburn

6. Ipswich or Fulham

7. Bournemouth or Liverpool

8. Manchester United or Newcastle United