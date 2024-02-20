What time is Andy Murray v Alexandre Muller? How to watch Qatar Open

(REUTERS)

Andy Murray will continue his search for his first win of 2024 as he faces Alexandre Muller in the first round of the Qatar Open.

The ATP Doha event will be Murray’s fifth entry of the year so far, with the Scot looking to end a six-match losing streak stretching back to October of last year.

The 36-year-old was defiant last week that he will continue to play and will be hopeful that the Qatar Open, which Murray reached the final of last year, will prove a happy hunting ground.

Frenchman Muller is ranked 75th in the world and was a qualifier for this event. The pair have met once before - during Murray’s run to the final at this tournament last year - with the Scot winning the clash in three sets.

When is Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller?

Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller is scheduled as the third match on centre court on Tuesday 20 February at the Qatar Open in Doha. It will start at the conclusion of Alexander Shevchenko vs Richard Gasquet and is expected to get underway at around 3pm GMT.

The winner of Murray vs Muller will take on the winner of Jakub Mensik vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina which takes place earlier on Tuesday.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports is the new broadcasting partner in the United Kingdom for both the ATP and WTA and will be showing coverage of the Qatar Open on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

Odds

Andy Murray 1/1

Alexandre Muller 8/11