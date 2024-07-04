What time is Andy Murray’s doubles match at Wimbledon with brother Jamie?

Andy Murray will play alongside side brother Jamie Murray in the men’s doubles on Centre Court as the two-time champion begins his emotional Wimbledon farewell.

Murray was forced to pull out of his final singles match at the Championships after ruling that he had not recovered from a back operation in time, but the 37-year-old wants to maximise his opportunities at his final Wimbledon before he retires.

He has taken wildcards to both the men’s doubles alongside brother Jamie and the mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu. The men’s doubles comes first on Thursday and the Murray brothers will take to Centre Court in the third match of the day. They will face Rinky Hijikata and John Peers.

When will Andy Murray play at Wimbledon?

His match alongside brother Jamie will be the third on Centre Court on Thursday 4 July.

It will follow Novak Djokovic’s match against British wildcard Jacob Fearnley and then women’s World No 1 Iga Swiatek against Petra Martic.

With play starting at 1:30pm, Fearnley forced Djokovic to four sets, with Swiatek’s match still to come, starting at 5pm.

Murray could expect to be on court at around 7:00pm, but it could be slightly earlier depending on the previous match.

Wimbledon order of play - Thursday 4 July

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Gentlemen’s Singles - Second Round

Jacob Fearnley (GBR) v Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]

2. Ladies’ Singles - Second Round

Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] v Petra Martic (CRO)

3. Gentlemen’s Doubles - First Round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) / John Peers (AUS) v

Andy Murray (GBR) / Jamie Murray (GBR)

For the full order of play, click here

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Thursday’s TV schedule?

11:00 -15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

15:00 -19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two