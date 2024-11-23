USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

What time is the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix? Start time for race

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) during practice at Las Vegas Circuit.

The stage is prepared for the second annual Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will take place in just a few hours under the bright lights of Las Vegas. This event is one of the final three races of the Formula 1 season.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed victory at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix last year, narrowly defeating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and teammate Sergio Perez by just a few seconds. As we approach the track this year, the unpredictability of the race is what makes it so intriguing. All eyes will be on whether Verstappen can repeat his success. With the standings tighter than ever, he will face significant competition in his quest for a podium finish in Las Vegas.

Here is how to watch the second annual Las Vegas Grand Prix, a race you definitely don't want to miss.

What time does the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix start?

The second edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix will get underway at 10 p.m. PT/ 1 a.m. ET.

How to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix

Location: Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Date: Nov. 24

Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN+

2024 F1 standings:

Max Verstappen: 393 points Lando Norris: 331 points Charles Leclerc: 307 points Oscar Piastri: 262 points Carlos Sainz Jr.: 244 points

