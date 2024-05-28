Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: Predictions and odds for Western Conference Finals Game 4

The Dallas Mavericks are within striking distance of making their first NBA Finals appearance since their 2011 championship run. The Minnesota Timberwolves are facing elimination after a promising start to the playoffs.

Dallas opened the Western Conference Finals with back-to-back one-score wins in Minnesota. In Game 3, stars Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving continued their clutch play down the stretch to help the Mavericks to a 116-107 win and 3-0 series lead.

For Minnesota, the conference finals have been gut punch after gut punch after the thrilling, back-and-forth, seven-game series win over the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. Every game has been close, but it's consistently been the Mavericks who come out on top down the stretch.

Dallas is now one win away from a date with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Here's everything to know about Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 24: Luka Doncic #77 and Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 24, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game 4 predictions

Sportsbook Wire: Mavericks 107, Timberwolves 106

Payton Shanks writes: "Dallas is cookin’. After being tied 2-2 in its last series vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas has rolled off 5 consecutive wins and is 8-2 in its last 10 games. The Mavericks are also 4-1 in their last 5 home games, including 2-0 at home when they can clinch a series."

Action Network: Take the points for Minnesota

Andrew O'Connor-Watts writes: "I think the Wolves can keep this close with their backs against the walls on the road, where they’re 5-2 these playoffs."

Winners and Whiners: Timberwolves could cover spread (and win)

Eric Ploch writes: "The Timberwolves will put a heavy focus on finding success in the frontcourt and by finally dominating there, it'll lead to a win. In the regular-season they won three of four meetings and will return to that form."

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: Odds, spread and lines for Game 4

The Mavericks are favored to win Tuesday's Western Conference Final game according to the BetMGM basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds listed as of Tuesday.

Spread: Mavericks (-1.5)

Moneyline: Mavericks (-125); Timberwolves (+105)

O/U: 210.5

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: TV channel and streaming

Date: Tuesday, May 28

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Cable TV: TNT

Streaming: Max; YouTube TV; fuboTV

