Timberwolves take on the Thunder, look for 4th straight victory

Minnesota Timberwolves (17-14, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (26-5, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have gone 17-5 against Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 33.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hartenstein averaging 9.7.

The Timberwolves are 2-2 against the rest of their division. Minnesota is 6-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunder are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Timberwolves allow to opponents. The Timberwolves score 6.0 more points per game (109.3) than the Thunder allow (103.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Thunder.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists for the Timberwolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 10-0, averaging 116.5 points, 47.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 11.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 106.0 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out (hip), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Alex Caruso: out (hip).

Timberwolves: Daishen Nix: out (ankle), Rob Dillingham: out (ankle), Luka Garza: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press