Timberwolves rock Nuggets to send this roller coaster of a series to Game 7

However unconventional the Minnesota Timberwolves-Denver Nuggets Western Conference semifinals series has been getting to this point, a Game 7 is required.

That was not unexpected when the series began. The teams finished second and third in the West, and both, along with Oklahoma City, had a chance at the No. 1 seed headed into the final day of the regular season.

But the Nuggets losing the first two games at home, winning the next three then dropping the next was an unusual path to a series-deciding finale.

Especially after the Nuggets took Game 5. The idea that the Timberwolves were cooked – Denver solved the Timberwolves, and the Timberwolves didn’t have the tools to crack the code – proved faulty. At least for now.

Minnesota defeated Denver 115-70 in Game 6 Thursday, setting up Sunday’s Game 7 in Denver.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have forced Game 7.

Reducing that result to a make-or-miss game shortchanges the effort the Timberwolves made to even the series. There’s more to it than that. However, at one point in the second quarter, the Nuggets were 11-for-39 from the field (28.2%) and 3-for-18 on 3-pointers (16.7%).

Minnesota used a 27-2 run to take a 29-11 lead, and from that point, it was all Timberwolves. Denver reduced the deficit to 35-24 early in the second quarter, but by halftime, it was 59-40 in Minnesota’s favor.

The Nuggets just didn’t have a comeback in them – nor were the Timberwolves amenable to allowing one. Minnesota led 99-63 in the fourth quarter. Denver’s starters were on the bench, Minnesota was in the process of getting its starters to the bench, and it was all about Game 7. Minnesota had runs of 20-0, 13-0 and 24-0.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 27 points, Jaden McDaniels had 21 points and two blocks and Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 10 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic was human with 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists and Jamal Murray had just 10 points on 4-for-18 shooting. Those aren’t winning numbers for the Nuggets.

There’s no sense in putting too much stock in the final score. Each game is its own entity, and both teams have an ability to move on from the previous result.

If historical statistics are your thing, the home team in Game 7 is 112-37 all-time. And throw in the Nuggets are the defending champs, it’s going to be tough for Minnesota to win that game. Minnesota has already won twice in Denver, and now it has to win a third road game. Can it replicate the strongest aspects of its game, especially defensively on Jokic and Murray, one more time? Can the Nuggets use their experience and poise to stop the team trying to steal their crown?

It has been an unconventional series, and an unconventional result won’t surprise anyone.

