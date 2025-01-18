Timberwolves host the Cavaliers in cross-conference contest

Cleveland Cavaliers (34-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (22-19, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -6; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a non-conference matchup.

The Timberwolves are 10-9 on their home court. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing just 107.6 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Cavaliers are 14-4 on the road. Cleveland averages 122.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Timberwolves average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers average 16.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is shooting 44.5% and averaging 26.1 points for the Timberwolves.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 22.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 122.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (ankle), Donte DiVincenzo: day to day (toe), Leonard Miller: day to day (illness).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: day to day (shoulder), Evan Mobley: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press