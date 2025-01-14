Timberwolves beat struggling Wizards 120-106

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome a sloppy first half and beat the NBA-worst Washington Wizards 120-106 on Monday night.

Earlier Monday, Edwards was fined $50,000 by the NBA for an obscene gesture directed at an official in Saturday’s loss in Memphis.

Edwards, a two-time All-Star, had a strong final period, shooting 6 for 11 from the floor and 3 for 5 from 3-point range to turn what had been a tight contest into a comfortable win.

Julius Randle added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota, which committed 13 turnovers in the first half and briefly trailed the Wizards in the third quarter.

Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points and and Jordan Poole added 20 in Washington’s seventh straight loss.

RAPTORS 104, WARRIORS 101

TORONTO (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored the go-ahead basket with 1:33 left in the fourth quarter and Toronto rallied to beat Golden State.

Scottie Barnes scored 23 points and Jakob Poeltl had 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Raptors won for the second time in 18 games.

Chris Boucher scored 18 points, RJ Barrett added 15, and Agbaji and Gradey Dick each had 12.

Stephen Curry scored 26 points and Andrew Wiggins had 20 for the Warriors, who have lost two straight and four of their last five.

Golden State’s Buddy Hield had one last chance for a game-tying shot, but his 3-pointer in the final seconds fell short.

Toronto trailed 86-77 after a 3-pointer by Lindy Waters III with 9:27 left in the game, but outscored Golden State 27-15 down the stretch.

PISTONS 124, KNICKs 119

NEW YORK (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 36 points, Malik Beasley had 22 and a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds and surging Detroit beat New York, their second straight victory over the Knicks after dropping the previous 16 meetings.

Cunningham’s brilliant play helped the Pistons nurse a small lead for much of the second half, but the Knicks forced the ball out of his hands on two late possessions. Both times the Pistons were able to swing it around to an open Beasley, who made the first for a 121-117 lead and the second to put them up five with 6.3 seconds to go.

Beasley was 6 for 8 behind the arc as the Pistons (21-19) won for the 10th time in 12 games.

Jalen Brunson had 31 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, not appearing bothered by the shoulder injury he sustained while scoring 44 points Sunday in a win over Milwaukee. Mikal Bridges added 27 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 12 rebounds despite frequently grabbing his right thumb in pain after getting hit on a drive in the first half.

ROCKETS 120, GRIZZLIES 118

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green tied his career high with 42 points, capped by a layup that gave Houston the lead late, and the Rockets rallied for a win over Memphis.

The Grizzlies were down by four before Jaylen Wells made a 3-pointer followed by a steal and layup from Brandon Clarke that put them up 115-114 with just under a minute left.

Green’s layup put the Rockets on top 116-115 before a turnover by Ja Morant gave Houston the ball back. Amen Thompson was fouled and made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left to make it 118-115.

Morant missed two free throws after that and Fred VanVleet added two free throws for Houston with 2.1 seconds left to make it 120-115 and secure the victory.

The Associated Press