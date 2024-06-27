Timberwolves agree to trade with Spurs to get Rob Dillingham with 8th overall pick

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed on a trade with the San Antonio Spurs to get Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, the eighth overall pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night.

The Timberwolves will complete the deal by sending to the Spurs their unprotected 2031 first-round pick and make a 2030 swap that's protected for the top pick, both ESPN and The Athletic reported.

The 6-foot-1, 164-pound Dillingham spent his only college season at Kentucky, averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 23.3 minutes per game while making 44.4% of his 3-point attempts. The native of North Carolina is a shot creator and dynamic scorer who can give the Timberwolves some needed production off the bench.

