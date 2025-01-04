Timberlake scores 18 as Bryant takes down Maine 81-55

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Earl Timberlake had 18 points in Bryant's 81-55 victory over Maine on Saturday.

Timberlake also contributed 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-9, 1-0 America East Conference). Barry Evans added 18 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line while they also had eight rebounds and four steals. Kvonn Cramer went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Black Bears (8-8, 0-1) were led by AJ Lopez, who recorded 24 points. Logan Carey added nine points for Maine. Kellen Tynes also had seven points and four steals.

Up next for Bryant is a Saturday matchup with Vermont at home, and Maine hosts Binghamton on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press